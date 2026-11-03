Forget iPhone Duo, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is now $300 off the normal price — just $1,599 at Amazon

Still can't get your hands on the iPhone Duo? Well, there's a deal out there that could get you a similar foldable experience for considerably less money. You just need to be willing to jump from iOS to Android and buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 for $1,599 at Amazon right now. Not only is this one of the lowest prices we've seen, and $100 lower than the last time this phone got discounted, it's also $400 less than the cost of the iPhone Duo. Better still, this foldable is available now and won't force you to wait until January for delivery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: was $1,899 now $1,599 at Amazon If you want the closest thing Samsung has to an iPhone Duo at a much lower price, check out this Galaxy Z Fold 8 deal. It's not as durable or long-lasting as the Duo, but it has the same comfortable design, great cameras and some of the best performance of any Android phone. All for $300 off the usual price tag.

Like the iPhone Duo, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has the wider, passport-shaped design that's started to take off in the foldable world. The Z Fold 8 has a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch foldable display, which is pretty much identical to the iPhone Duo. The big difference is that Samsung's phone is a lot thinner and lighter, weighing 7.09 ounces and measuring just 0.17 inches thick when fully opened.

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The inner screen features an anti-glare display that offers better color accuracy than the iPhone Duo, which is great for streaming movies and TV. The anti-crease technology isn't nearly as impressive, but Samsung's Flex Titanium display technology means the crease is significantly less noticeable than a lot of other foldables.

Other specs include a pair of 48MP cameras, two 10MP selfie cameras (one on each display), 45W charging with 20W wireless charging (magnet-free) and up to 16GB of RAM on the 1TB model. There is a 4,800 mAh battery, but our testing shows that it doesn't last as long as the iPhone Duo — which is worth bearing in mind.

Apple's foldable is also more durable, can adjust the screen based on the hinge state and has the added benefit of vapor chamber cooling to aid performance. That's not to say the Fold 8 offers bad performance. It has the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, which is easily the best Android chipset currently available.

The main problem with foldables is that they're expensive, but the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is starting to buck that trend with all the discounts we're seeing. Considering how much money has been dropped off the MSRP, and how much we enjoyed using the phone ourselves, this is definitely worth considering if you're looking for a foldable of your own.

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