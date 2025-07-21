Google Pixel 10 renders just leaked — and I'm digging the bold colors

Now that the next Made by Google event is official, it’s only a matter of time before we get our first official look at the new Pixel 10 lineup. I’ve always given Google credit for giving people variety, and based on these latest Pixel 10 renders that have now leaked, it looks like it’s going to be more of the same with the next model.

Android Headlines shared a new batch of renders purportedly of the Pixel 10, which appears to be flaunting bolder looking paint jobs than in previous years. Don’t get me wrong, the current options for the Pixel 9 look great, but it appears that Google’s going after a more striking look with the amount of saturation it’s adding for the Pixel 10.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Just as before, it appears that there will be a total of four colors: Obsidian, Indigo, Frost, and Limoncello. There’s nothing out of the ordinary with Obsidian, since it’s been what the company has offered for the past several years — but it looks like Porcelain is being dropped for this year. Instead, Frost appears to be replacing it, brininging a slightly cooler color temperature than Porcelain.

I really like Indigo, not only because it’s a lighter shade than the blue shadow option for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but because it’s been ages since I’ve seen a shade of blue from Google. In fact, you’ll have to go back to the original Pixel from 2016 when a Really Blue option was available. It reminds me of the Galaxy S25’s navy option, but Indigo is much more saturated in tone.

And finally, there’s Limoncello that’s a stark contrast to the wintergreen paint job of the current Pixel 9. Again, it’s much brighter in tone than previous shades of green — making it pop the most out of all the other colors. However, I’m a little bummed that Peony is being dropped and that it doesn’t appear to have a replacement color with the Pixel 10.

These new leaked renders also give us additional details that I’m excited about, like how there are three cameras on the back of the standard model instead of the usual two. Rumors hint that Google’s giving the standard Pixel 10 series a dedicated 11MP telephoto camera, which would be a first for the series. This would complement the 50MP main and 13MP ultrawide cameras the Pixel 10 is also tipped to come with, adding even more utility to its package than its predecessors.

In terms of the overall design, the Pixel 10 doesn’t look to be a huge departure from the current mdoels — with the same rounded corners and physical keys on the right side. I’m stoked by these color options because they’re brighter and bolder than before, while also giving consumers a bit of variety. The only thing I’m concerned about at this point is the Pixel 10's price, since Google has given us wo consecutive years of price hikes for its flagships. With the introduction of a third camera, it’s possible we could be in store for yet another one. I hope not.

