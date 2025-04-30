Google Pixel 10 just tipped for long overdue display upgrade

Google is working on the Pixel 10 smartphones — this is no secret, as the company typically follows a precise release schedule for its phones. What's surprising about the Pixel 10 release is that the company has put a significant display upgrade on its radar for the upcoming smartphone, one that could change the lives of some people for the better, potentially helping Google maintain its spot on the best smartphones list.

This comes from a statement made to our friends at Android Central, where Google said it is "aware and investigating" the way its displays affect PWM-sensitive users. The company continued, "You can expect updates later this year."

PWM (pulse width modulation) dimming refers to how OLED smartphone screens flicker to enhance display quality and perceived brightness. This is useful on a technical level, but this can cause headaches and other symptoms for those who are sensitive to dimming and flickering.

Google Pixel phones have some of the lowest PWM dimming rates (pulse-width modulation) among high-end smartphones. Higher dimming rates or a flicker-reduction accessibility option can help mitigate these issues; however, Pixel phones do not currently offer either.

Google's statement is vague and doesn't explicitly point to the Pixel 10 as the phone that will receive the PWM improvements. But given that it's the next phone coming from Google, it would make sense for that device to get the upgrades. If not, it could be the Pixel 11, as Google may not be ready to roll out the display adjustments so soon.

Either avenue Google takes is going to be a positive step for all users, not just those of us who have already become sensitive to the harsh PWM dimming associated with some lights and displays. Nicholas Sutrich - Android Central

According to Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich, who suffers from PWN sensitivity, a phone needs to offer 1920Hz or higher for it to be comfortable. In a piece explaining the Pixel 10's potential screen upgrade, Sutrich said, "I fully expect the Pixel 10 to either stick with 240Hz PWM dimming or go the Galaxy S24/S25 Ultra route and upgrade that to 480Hz as the default display configuration." Other brands like Honor and OnePlus already offer high PWM dimming rates on their flagship phones like the Magic 7 Pro and the OnePlus 13, but these do not ship in the same numbers that a Galaxy or Pixel do, especially in the U.S.

While that would be an improvement over the current PWN dimming number, it could mean Google needs to add an accessibility mode for flicker-sensitive individuals that reduces the amount of display flicker —a feature other phones, like the Motorola Edge Plus, have offered in the past.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait until Google announces the Pixel 10 smartphones later this year before we have more information. Still, it's good to hear that PWM sensitivity is something Google is aware of and considering.