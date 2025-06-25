Google Pixel 10 may not get this important performance upgrade — and I don’t get why

A new leak has revealed the base Google Pixel 10 could lack one of the most important additions rumored for the Pro models, and I really struggle to see why it might be excluded.

The leak in question was revealed by an exclusive Android Headlines report claiming only the Google Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL will feature a vapor chamber.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen Google go this route; the same was true of the Google Pixel 9 series, in which only the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL featured the hardware.

I find this strange because it essentially means that the Google Pixel 10 will struggle to offer the same performance as the Pro models. Vapor chambers, for anyone who hasn’t heard the term before, are essentially a flat, thin chamber filled with a fluid that absorbs heat to keep the phone cool. This allows for a better overall performance and prevents possible damage to the device due to overheating.

A diagram showing how a vapor chamber works (Image credit: Xiaomi)

The only reason I can think of that Google would restrict the Pixel 10 like this is to allow the Pixel 10 Pro to better stand out in comparison.

However, this could be an issue in that it would make the Pixel 10 much harder to recommend. This could be mitigated by the Tensor G5 chip being efficient enough to make the difference in performance smaller, although that then has other implications regarding the Pixel 10 Pro.

The Google Pixel 10 is lacking other features, too

It isn’t just the lack of a vapor chamber that’s confusing, as the leak also claims that the Pixel 10 won’t support Wi-Fi 7. This is strange to say the least, as the base Pixel 9 does support the connection, with only the cheaper Pixel 9a lacking it.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Considering the Pixel 10 series will likely launch with the same modem (meaning they should have the same connections) there are a lot of questions about what this might mean for the devices.

(Image credit: Future)

It also appears that the Pixel 10 base model will not feature the Ultra Res Zoom or Ultra Stable video recording features. This one at least makes a kind of sense, as Google is reportedly launching the Pixel 10 with a telephoto lens.

As such, the inclusion of features to improve the overall camera experience on the more expensive device would help it to stand out.

Overall, this leak has raised more questions about Google’s plans for the base Pixel 10 and just how it will stand up to the other phones in the series. Usually, we see the Google Pixel Pro models on our best phones list, while the base model falls by the wayside. Only time will tell if this trend will continue, but this leak has me worried.