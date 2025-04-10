Google Pixel 10 Fold price just leaked — and it could be a tipping point for foldable phones

There haven't been a lot of Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold rumors just yet, and with the design looking to be basically identical to the existing model, I wasn't particularly excited for the new version. But that all changed when i heard about what could be happening to its pricing.

A big pricing rumor for the Pixel 10 series recently claimed that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold would be sold for $200 cheaper than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. If this leak is accurate, it would be the moment I've been waiting for with foldables for a long time.

Edging closer to regular smartphone prices

(Image credit: Android Headlines / Onleaks)

Since foldable phones first arrived on the market, they've been known for two things: flexible designs and how expensive they are. The first models were an incredible $2,000, but quickly settled at the $1,700 - $1,800 mark.

Excluding a couple of smaller brands trying to undercut the smartphone establishment, that's how things have been for the past half-decade.

Google's alleged reduction of pricing would be the first attempt by one of the big phone brands to make their flagship foldable more affordable. At $1,600, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold would still be more expensive than a non-folding flagship phone, but not by as much.

For example, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold would only be 50 bucks more than what Google charges for the 1TB version of the Pixel 9 Pro XL, so users who tend to spec higher memory in their phones could be the first to be tempted to buy their first foldable. And that chance would only increase with the tipped $1,500 for future Pixel foldables.

Perhaps Google can follow up cheaper prices for the products with cheaper components for repairs too.

Fixing foldable phones is a nightmare of expensive parts and difficult installation due to the delicate nature of the elements involved, so anything Google could do to address that would reduce long-term costs too, and provide users confidence that they won't be left with a permanently broken phone a few years in.

Will others phone makers follow suit?

(Image credit: OnLeaks)

Google's rumored pricing decision could have an impact beyond Pixel customers. It could persuade other brands to start reducing their costs, too.

Perhaps big foldable brands like Samsung already have this in mind, and we'll see the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 decrease in cost rather than increase as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 did last year.

Then there's the OnePlus' Open 2, whenever that finally launches. The current OnePlus Open is a quite reasonable $1,699 on Best Buy and has been even cheaper for Prime Day at $1,199.

I'm also crossing my fingers that dropping foldable prices could entice more brands to try making foldables. Most big phone makers are already involved, but c'mon Apple, this would be the perfect time to introduce the iPhone Flip you're apparently working on. Make it only marginally more expensive than a specced-out iPhone 16 Pro Max and you'd be golden.

This applies to smaller companies, too. I can only imagine how awesome a foldable in the style of the Nothing Phone 3a Pro would look, and HMD/Nokia or Sony would no doubt have their own unique takes on the idea.

Don't let us down, Google

Assuming Google's launching its phones in August, as it did with the Pixel 9 this year, it won't be long until we see the confirmed price of the Pixel 10 series, including the apparently cheaper Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

But you can bet I'll be scanning extra hard for rumors about pricing, as a $200 price decrease for Google's next foldable would be way more exciting than any camera tweaks or new uses for generative AI that Google may try throw in.

I, and many others, love foldable phones for how they feel futuristic, even if they're not going to replace normal phones any time soon. But now it's time for Google to take foldables another step forwards into the future, and start moving them towards more mainstream pricing.