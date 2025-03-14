Latest Google Pixel 10 leak could make you want to skip it altogether

News
By published

Lagging behind Apple and Samsung

CAD renderings of the Google Pixel 10 Pro
(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

While Google's Pixel phones regularly make our best phones and best Android phones lists, we have to admit that they lag behind rivals Apple and Samsung when it comes to performance.

There was some reason to celebrate when it was leaked that Google is transitioning away from 4nm Samsung made processors to 3nm Tensor G5 SoCs from chip giant TSMC for this year's Pixel 10 series.

G5 is basically TSMC-made version of G4.

Chunvn8888

However, new leaks paint a picture of a chip that could lag well behind the A19 chip inside the iPhone 17 series and the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the Galaxy 25..

Leaker Chunvn8888 responded to comments on X claiming that the Tensor G5 "gonna stay the same, G5 is basically TSMC-made version of G4."

Further down the thread, he added that the G5 chip will only support UFS 3.1 while other other flagship phones are upgrading to UFS 4.1 or NVME SSD memory storage.

Both are fairly damning claims, especially since the Tensor G4, which supports UFS 3.1, was already behind last year as other phones were getting UFS 4.0.

Weak benchmarks

This isn't entirely a surprise since a benchmark shared by reliable tipster Jukanlosreve in November of 2024 revealed a single Geekbench benchmark score that was much lower than scores for the Pixel 9. It showed a single core score of 1323 and a multicore score of 4,004.

In Tom's Guide testing, the Pixel 9 had a single core score of 1,758 and a multicore score of 4,595. Still, far lower than the Galaxy S25 and the iPhone 16, but outpacing this rumored test.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Google Pixel 9 battery life test results
Row 0 - Cell 0

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 8

Samsung Galaxy S24

iPhone 15

Battery size

4,700 mAh

4,575 mAh

4,000 mAh

3,349 mAh

Battery Life (Hrs:Mins)

13:18

9:43

13:28

11:05

Charging Speed

27W

27W

25W

20W

Charge % after 30 minutes

54%

60%

54%

53%

To be fair to Google, the leaked benchmark is one test session and Google and TSMC may already have improved the chip between then and now. And there is several months still to go before the rumored Pixel 10 launch.

Additionally, around the same time as the benchmark leak, a treasure trove of internal reports were leaked by Android Authority with performance reports suggesting the new TSMC Tensor chip will still underperform compared to Apple's next A-series chip and the latest Qualcomm SoCs.

Even if the CPU is unimpressive, it's supposed to have a great GPU with raytracing seen in the best gaming phones. So the Pixel 10 might be a decent gaming machine.

Skip it or pick it?

We expect Google to launch the Pixel 10 lineup in August, like it did with the Pixel 9 last year.

The question is whether or not you should you skip this year's version or wait for next year's Pixel 11 once Google and TSMC have really ironed out their processes.

It may still be a great phone, and Tom's Guide will put Google's latest through its paces in our testing to see if the Tensor G5 is actually as behind the times as the leaks claim.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
TOPICS
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 10 rumored for one of the biggest hardware changes since the Pixel 6
Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel Watch 3
What to expect from Google in 2025 — Pixel 10, Android 16, Pixel Watch 4 and more
Pixel 10 Pro concept video
Pixel 10 Pro concept video imagines crazy camera redesign
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a specs just fully leaked ahead of iPhone 16E launch
Google Pixel 5 review
Google Pixel 10 lineup leaked in new renderings — here's what they look like
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a will have to fix one crucial thing to hold off its low-cost rivals
Latest in Google Phones
CAD renderings of the Google Pixel 10 Pro
Latest Google Pixel 10 leak could make you want to skip it altogether
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a pre-orders could come with a free Google TV Streamer — what we know
The camera assembly on the Google Pixel 9
The latest Google Pixel update is breaking fingerprint scanners — but there may be a fix
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a will have to fix one crucial thing to hold off its low-cost rivals
Google Pixel 5 review
Google Pixel 10 lineup leaked in new renderings — here's what they look like
Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: Biggest changes to expect
Latest in News
CAD renderings of the Google Pixel 10 Pro
Latest Google Pixel 10 leak could make you want to skip it altogether
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — analysts say it will be massive hit even with price hike
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso season 3
‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 is official — here’s what Jason Sudeikis revealed
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 shipments rumor hints at possible release window
android 16 logo on a samsung galaxy smartphone
One of Apple’s most controversial AI features could be coming to Android phones
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Pro Max leak claims it’s ready for production — and seems to confirm its new design
More about google phones
Google Pixel 9a render

Google Pixel 9a pre-orders could come with a free Google TV Streamer — what we know
The camera assembly on the Google Pixel 9

The latest Google Pixel update is breaking fingerprint scanners — but there may be a fix
Steam Deck OLED

Massive Steam sale offering PC games from under $1 — here's 18 must-buy titles I'd go for
See more latest
Most Popular
Instagram app on iPhone
Instagram was down — live updates on the quick outage
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 — analysts say it will be massive hit even with price hike
Mason Gillis of the Purdue Boilermakers dives after a loose ball in a NCAA Men&#039;s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game in April 2024
Selection Sunday 2025 live stream: How to watch men's NCAA basketball show online
Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso season 3
‘Ted Lasso’ season 4 is official — here’s what Jason Sudeikis revealed
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 shipments rumor hints at possible release window
android 16 logo on a samsung galaxy smartphone
One of Apple’s most controversial AI features could be coming to Android phones
iPhone 17 Pro render
iPhone 17 Pro Max leak claims it’s ready for production — and seems to confirm its new design
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix
‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer teases some of the darkest episodes yet — here’s when you can stream it
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain runs for the ball in his Quarterfinal round match during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California
Indian Wells 2025 men’s semi-finals live stream: how to watch tennis online
Google Gemini vs GPT 4o
ChatGPT just got a massive update that lets you replace Gemini on your Android phone