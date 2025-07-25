Google Pixel 10 Pro models and Pixel Watch 4 just revealed in full by trusted leaker

Seemingly every day this week, another set of images have leaked showing off at least one of the Google Pixel 10 phones. Friday, July 25, has been no exception thanks to new photos from regular tipster Evan Blass.

Earlier this week, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold was revealed in leaked images, and Google itself revealed the base Pixel 10 amidst an avalanche of leaks. Another rumor tipped the Pixel 10 series as getting heavier possibly thanks to new magnets.

Blass' images give us some of our first looks at the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL as well as the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2A.

If you don't want to wait for the August 20 Made By Google event, here's what they look like.

Google Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass) (Image credit: Evan Blass)

All of the images show the devices in what appears to be the rumored Moonstone colorway, a slate blue tint.

This year's Pro models should be the same size as last year's model with 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch displays. The displays should be improved by Pulse with Modulation Dimming, a change that should help with eye strain.

The Pixel 10 Pro phones might feature bigger batteries and magnets for Qi2 charging, which now supports 25W charging. Plus, both phones will likely be powered by Google's Tensor G5 chipset.

Google Pixel Watch 4

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Typically, when Pixel phones launch, so do Pixel watches. So, we expect the Pixel Watch 4 to launch alongside the Pixel 10 series.

Unlike the handsets, we haven't seen much about the Watch 4 beyond some leaked renders. Those hinted at a thicker watch with thinner bezels.

There may be additional buttons and wireless charging. We do expect the Watch 4 to introduce new health and tracking features, especially as Fitbit continues to slowly die.

Google PIxel Buds 2A

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Google launched the Pixel Buds A-series in 2021 as a more budget-friendly version of its Pixel Bud wireless earbuds.

Like the Pixel Watch 4, we have yet to see much in the way of rumors or leaks regarding the Buds 2A beyond one in early July claiming new colors: Hazel, strawberry, iris and fog light.

They also might see a price hike, but how much is unclear.

Outlook

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

All four devices should debut on August 20 during the next Made by Google Event. We expect to also see the standard Pixel 10 and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Google already highlighted Android 16 earlier this year, but we should hear more about the operating system and how it will integrate with the Pixel 10 lineup.

Google previewed Material 3 Expressive during I/O 2025. At the time Google promised the UI update would arrive "later this year." Made by Google in August is as good a time as any.

