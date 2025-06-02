Pixel 10 release date just leaked — here's when it could drop

This isn't news: Google is working on the Pixel 10. lineup. The company dropped its Pixel 9 models last August, which means it's the Pixel 10's turn to enter the market. Before today, we knew the phone would launch this year, but we didn't know exactly when — only now, a new leak has revealed the potential launch date.

According to a report from Android Headlines, Google will unveil the Pixel 10 series at its Made by Google event on August 13. The report stated that pre-orders will commence on the same day, and the phone will be shipped to buyers on August 20, just one week after the big reveal.

We recently saw a Pixel Superfan event invite go out, which led to speculation that this could be an early launch of the Pixel 10. However, the AH report says this isn't the case.

What to expect from the Pixel 10

If this leaked date is accurate, you may want to hold off on buying any of the best Android phones, as the Pixel 10 is expected to offer some notable upgrades. We saw the Pixel 10 surface in potential ad shots, and it looks great.

The report suggests that Google will launch a Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL and a Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This is the same lineup Google offered with the Pixel 9, so it's not overly surprising that this is the expected set of phones.

There have been some leaks suggesting that the Pixel 10 will maintain similar pricing tiers as the current models, with a starting price of $799 and subsequent increases. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be $200 cheaper than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, though, which is great news.

We saw a full leak of the Pixel 10 cameras, and it sounds like an improvement, especially for the base Pixel 10. It's expected to receive the most significant upgrades from the Pixel 9, whereas the other models are expected more closely match their predecessors.

