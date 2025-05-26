Pixel 10 leaks in public ad shoot — and it could come in seven colors

Google Pixel phones have a habit of showing up in unexpected places before release, as anyone who remembers the Pixel 9a’s surprise appearance at a luchador wrestling event will know. But this latest Pixel 10 leak is especially unexpected, because it both seems to be official and extremely brazen.

On X, @MarksGonePublic shared photos of an unexpected find during a walk in Vancouver: “a full-on commercial shoot for the Google Pixel 10”.

🎬 Just out for a walk…stumbled onto a full-on commercial shoot for the Google Pixel 10 📱They had a macro probe lens, a Panavision rig, and 20+ crew members…to film someone holding a phone 😂If the Pixel camera’s so good, why not just use it? 👀 #BTS #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/muDluZfK75May 23, 2025

Although the storyboards captured on camera make frequent mention of the Pixel 10, from the images it appears to be either the Pixel 10 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro XL, given the presence of the flash and thermometer circles to the right of the camera.

In fact, it doesn’t seem all that different from the design of the Pixel 9 Pro, but if this is a hoax, it sure is an elaborate one.

“They had a macro probe lens, a Panavision rig, and 20+ crew members… to film someone holding a phone,” writes @MarksGonePublic in the post. “If the Pixel camera’s so good, why not just use it?”

Pixel 10 colors revealed?

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

For the purposes of the advert, only one device was spotted, and it was in the black shade that Google usually markets as “obsidian”. However, according to Mystic Leaks on Telegram, there are six other colors to choose from, with three exclusive shades split evenly between the regular version and the Pro models.

For the Pixel 10, buyers can expect Obsidian, Blue, Iris or Limoncello colorways. 9to5Google notes that Google has previously used “Limoncello” as a stand-in for its Lemongrass shade, previously seen on the Pixel 7 and Pixel Buds, so it may be closer to a light green than the yellow, which the name suggests.

For the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL, the colors will apparently be Obsidian, Green, Sterling and Porcelain. Given that three of these are essentially black, gray and white, we’re hopeful that the green will stand out a bit more. Something like the mint color last seen on the Pixel 8 Pro would be welcome.

Up until now, there haven’t been too many rumors about the Pixel 10, which is expected in August. However, fans of the entry-level model will be heartened to hear that it may come with an additional telephoto lens for the first time and that prices are set to remain largely the same.

We’re also hopeful of a performance shot in the arm, with reports indicating that TSMC will be manufacturing the Tensor G5 chipset, rather than Samsung as previously. Google apparently has faith in the new arrangement, with Digitimes reporting that TSMC has agreed to produce chips up to at least the Pixel 14 in 2029.