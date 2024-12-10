Google Pixel 10 leak just gave us our first look at the new flagship's design

The Pixel 9 may still be pretty new, but we may have just got our first look at the Google Pixel 10. It’s all thanks to what is alleged to be a leaked case for the phone, courtesy of leaker Sonny Dickson.

While the case isn’t what we’d call elegantly designed, it does match the same basic design as the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL — with the oval-shaped camera bar on the back. This suggests that there may not be any major design surprises when the 2025 Pixel phones arrive in the second half of the year.

First case for Google Pixel 10 pic.twitter.com/JURQjVbukgDecember 9, 2024

While there’s no guarantee that this case is the real deal, it makes sense that Google would stick with the current Pixel design for at least a couple more years. The Pixel 9 design was distinctly different from the Pixel 8, and it would be a little odd for Google to mix things up again so soon.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has its own distinct camera bump on the back, with a more square-focussed design. Recent leaks suggest that the Pixel 9a may adopt this look for its own cameras, albeit with 2 lenses instead of the Fold’s 3.

We’ll have to wait and see how all this pans out, and whether the Pixel 10 changes its design or not. In the meantime we have heard that the Pixel 10 should feature the first Tensor chipset made entirely by Google — rather than adapting an existing Samsung chipset.

The Tensor G5 is also expected to use a 3nm process, which should offer better performance and energy efficiency compared to the 4nm G4 currently in use. So be sure to sit tight, and we’ll bring you more Pixel 10 rumors as we get them.

