Google Pixel 10 could offer even better macro photos — here's how

We've heard a bunch of different rumors about what the Google Pixel 10 might offer, especially in the camera department, but it turns out Google may have another surprise up its sleeve. Previous leaks claimed that Google might include a telephoto lens on the Pixel 10, rather than making it a Pro-exclusive, but it's now been tipped that the new lens could help boost macro photography performance too.

Having telephoto-powered macro photography is nothing new, but Android Headlines claims that the new feature won't replace macro on the ultrawide camera. In fact, the two lenses are reportedly working together to improve the final photo.

The main benefit is that you should be able to take macro photos from a closer distance. As the report points out, telephoto lenses tend to have a much longer focusing distance than ultrawide ones. This means that the Pixel 10 could dynamically change which lens takes the photo depending on how close you are.

Likewise, having a telephoto macro feature means you won't need to be as close to the subject. This can be beneficial for lighting, or if you're trying to take a photo of something that may run away if you get too close, like a bug.

It's unclear which Pixel 10 models will get this feature, but at the very least I'd expect ot to come to the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. However, if the Pixel 10 is set to come with a telephoto lens, as rumored, then there's no point depriving users of this feature other than to encourage users to spend more to go Pro.

While dual-macro capabilities may not be a major selling point for the majority of people, there's no reason why Google should deprive them of something genuinely useful.

We won't know for sure about this feature and which phones have it until later this year, when the Pixel 10 should be unveiled by Google. Android Headlines claims that this will be on August 28, which means we don't have too long to wait. Plus, in typical Pixel style, we'll likely hear most of what we need to know about the phone before then via rumors or teasers from Google itself.

