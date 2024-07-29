Made by Google hardware event — Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel Watch 3 and all the latest rumors

Google took us by surprise earlier this summer, when it announced its annual hardware event — normally a fixture in October — would instead take place several months earlier. This year, Google plans to roll out its hardware on August 13, and we already have a good idea of what to expect.

Google has already put out teaser videos for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold — the latter is a successor to the Pixel Fold foldable phone — with both touting an August 13 date. It's a safe bet they'll be a part of the Made by Google hardware event on that date alongside the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup.

While we're certain to see new phone hardware, other devices could join the Pixels, such as new versions of Google's smartwatch. And though the focus may be on hardware, we expect to hear plenty about the AI features on board the latest Google devices, plus any news about the imminent release of Android 15.

With the date now set for the next Made by Google unveiling, here's what we know so far about the event.

Made by Google 2024 cheat sheet: Biggest expected announcements

The event takes place on Tuesday, August 13 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. BST

We expect four Pixel 9 models, with two different-sized Pixel 9 Pro phones joining the standard Pixel, plus a Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The phones are likely to run on Android 15, so we'd expect a launch date for the updated phone software.

Other possible hardware updates include the latest Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro releases.

Made by Google 2024: When and where to watch

Google has already set a date of August 13 for the Made by Google event, with the product launch happening at the company's Mountain View, Calif., headquarters.

The event gets underway at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. BST, with the invitation promising to "showcase the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices."

Google will almost certainly stream the event, most likely on its YouTube channel. There's no placeholder video yet, but one will certainly emerge as we get closer to the August 13 date.

Made by Google 2024: What to expect

Pixel 9

(Image credit: Google)

There have been so many Pixel 9 leaks — with more than a few from Google itself — that it may feel like Google's flagship phone is already out. An official launch will have to wait until August 13, but we've already got a lot of the details about the latest handsets.

There should be four models, with a standard Pixel 9 joined by two version of the Pixel 9 Pro. One of those Pro models is expected to offer a 6.1-inch screen while the other, the Pixel 9 Pro XL — should have a 6.7-inch panel. The fourth phone will be the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold — that's its official name — as the Pixel lineup absorbs the foldable phone Google introduced last year.

From the images posted by Google, the Pixel 9 family looks like it's getting a slight tweak to its design, with the camera bar no longer extending across the length of the phone. Instead, it's expected to have rounded corners.

As before, the Pixel 9 should have a main camera and an ultrawide lens, with the Pro models adding a telephoto lens. Leaked camera details suggest that all phones will get an upgraded ultrawide sensor, while the front camera on the Pixel 9 will add the autofocus features already available on the Pro models.

It's a pretty safe bet that the latest Pixel phones will feature a new chipset, the Tensor G4. That means new AI-powered features, with a leak revealing some AI possibilities for the Pixel 9. Rumored additions include tweaks to the Magic Editor tool, such as a Reimagine With command that allows you to add effects and edits and an Add Me tool for inserting the photographer into group shots. Additionally, a code line found in an APK breakdown indicates that Pixel 9 Pro buyers could receive free access to Gemini Advanced for a year.

As for the Pixel 9 Fold, both its cover display and main screen should be larger than what we saw on the Pixel Fold, according to leaked Fold specs. The displays could be brighter, too, and Google is expected to pack in more RAM to help the Tensor G4 silicon powering the device.

Android 15

(Image credit: Googlw)

It is common practice for Android to launch its latest OS on Google phones first, so look for the Google Pixel 9 to launch with Android 15. This would mean that the Google event would be the perfect time to fully announce the release of the software.

Currently, the Android 15 beta is available on the Google Pixel 6 and beyond. As such, the Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series and Google Pixel 8 series will be in line for an Android 15 upgrade as well. All those phones can install the Android 15 beta right now.

So far we know of several features coming for Android 15 thanks to the betas. Android 15 is seeing some major changes to your phone's display with new features to get the most out of brightness and app customization. The update also includes several new accessibility options including keyboard vibration, adaptive vibration and improved security. You can see a full breakdown of all the confirmed changes.

Google Pixel Watch 3

(Image credit: Android Authority)

In addition to all those Pixel 9 models,. we expect two Google Pixel Watch 3 models to be announced at the Made by Google event. Multiple reports call for the watch to come in 41mm and 45mm sizes. The standard Pixel Watch 3 would feature a 1.2-inch screen, while a Pixel Watch 3 XL would offer a 1.4-inch display.

In addition to improved battery performance, Wear OS 5 boasts additional fitness stats for runners, like, ground contact time, stride length, vertical oscillation and vertical ratio. Google is clearly aiming to improve the running experience to combat the Apple Watch's improved ring system.

Recently leaked renders have shown that the Pixel Watch 3 will look remarkably similar to its predecessor. Early reports of Google removing buttons from the next-gen Pixel Watch may not pan out.

Pixel Buds

(Image credit: Living_Series8400 (via Reddit))

A leak has spotted a Pixel Buds Pro 2 charging case listed on certification sites for Denmark and South Korea. Usually, when products appear on such lists, they're getting closer to hitting the market.

The biggest detail found in the listings involves the battery. Specifically, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 may feature a 650mAh cell instead of the 620mAh battery found on the original earbuds.

A surprise leak on Reddit (spotted by 9to5Google) revealed a case from accessory manufacturer Spigen on Amazon. As of this writing, the listed images are no longer visible on Amazon. There appear to be several changes to the design, as well as four color options available.