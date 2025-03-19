Google Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chipset could be very different — here’s what we know

News
By published

A new report gives us more details about what Tensor G5 could change

CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

The Google Pixel 10 is coming later this year, powered by the fifth generation Tensor chipset. But Google is reportedly making big changes with the Tensor G5, manufacturing the chips not with Samsung's help, but rival chipmaker TSMC.

It’s expected this will improve the chip's performance, but until now it wasn’t clear how different the new Tensor would be. But, thanks to a report from Android Authority, we may have some insight into how the Tensor G5 will be built — as well as some previously unknown specs.

Leaks had already suggested that the Tensor G5 would be built using TSMC’s 3nm process. That smaller size and greater transistor density mean that the G5 should be noticeably more powerful than its 4nm predecessors, with increased energy efficiency to boot.

Tensor G5: What's changing

CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

The G5 is said to be built with a mix of proprietary Google technology and a few external components.

Those include the CPU and GPU, which Android Authority claims will be coming from Arm and Imagination Technologies, respectively. Google is said to have chosen the same Arm Cortex CPUs as previous Tensor chips, but will be swapping out the Arm Mali GPU for an IMG DXT GPU.

The report also claims that Google has ditched its old video codec solution, which relied on Google's custom “BigWave” and Samsung’s MFC codecs. Instead it reportedly picked an off-the-shelf option from Chips&Media. The display controller is also said to be ditching Samsung's DPU in favor of a VeriSilicon DC9000.

The G5 will also come with a fully custom Image Signal processor (ISP) in the camera, rather than simply tweaking a Samsung-made ISP. That’s quite a significant change, and could prove to be a major benefit to the Pixel 10’s cameras.

Considering that the Pixel 9 Pro is already one of the best camera phones, I’m eager to see what more Google can accomplish by adopting more of its own in-house hardware.

What impact will this have?

CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

The only question we have is how much of an impact this new manufacturing process will have on the Tensor G5 — and the Pixel 10 series’ performance. The fact that the chips are using the same kind of CPU as the old Samsung-made Tensor chips means we probably shouldn’t expect a huge leap in performance. Especially with rumors that the G5 is simply a "TSMC-made version of G4."

That said, any boost we can get from the new 3nm process is more than welcome, considering how relatively weak Tensor performance is compared to rival Snapdragon and Apple A-series chips. But we’re not likely to get any concrete answers just yet.

While we may see some leaked benchmarking scores in the run-up to the Pixel 10’s launch, we won’t get to how well the phones perform until after they’re released. Hopefully that’s some point in later summer, as was the case with Pixel 9 last year.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Phones News
Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
CAD renderings of the Google Pixel 10 Pro
Latest Google Pixel 10 leak could make you want to skip it altogether
Google Pixel 5 review
Google Pixel 10 lineup leaked in new renderings — here's what they look like
Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Pixel Watch 3
What to expect from Google in 2025 — Pixel 10, Android 16, Pixel Watch 4 and more
Pixel 10 Pro concept video
Pixel 10 Pro concept video imagines crazy camera redesign
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a specs just fully leaked ahead of iPhone 16E launch
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review.
Google Pixel 10 just tipped for a new AI assistant called Pixel Sense
Latest in Google Phones
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chipset could be very different — here’s what we know
Google Pixel 9 Pro in hand
Epic Google sale on Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel Watch and more — 9 deals I’d buy with up to $400 off
CAD renderings of the Google Pixel 10 Pro
Latest Google Pixel 10 leak could make you want to skip it altogether
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a pre-orders could come with a free Google TV Streamer — what we know
The camera assembly on the Google Pixel 9
The latest Google Pixel update is breaking fingerprint scanners — but there may be a fix
Google Pixel 9a render
Google Pixel 9a will have to fix one crucial thing to hold off its low-cost rivals
Latest in News
IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3
IKEA just dropped its colorful new spring collection — 3 items I’ll be buying
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch
Razer Blade 16 with RTX 5060 spotted in new leak — with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag
iPhone Flip render
iPhone Flip could solve one of the biggest problems with foldable phones — here's how
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
Google Pixel 10’s Tensor G5 chipset could be very different — here’s what we know
Atari 2600 My Play Watch
It's not just Pebble — Atari is back with a watch that lets you play retro games on your wrist
More about google phones
Google Pixel 9 Pro in hand

Epic Google sale on Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel Watch and more — 9 deals I’d buy with up to $400 off
CAD renderings of the Google Pixel 10 Pro

Latest Google Pixel 10 leak could make you want to skip it altogether

Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands crosses the finish line on his bike ahead of the Milan-San Remo 2024 race.

Milano-Sanremo live streams: How to watch the first cycling monument of 2025
See more latest
Most Popular
IKEA TJÄRLEK vase set of 3
IKEA just dropped its colorful new spring collection — 3 items I’ll be buying
Atari 2600 My Play Watch
It's not just Pebble — Atari is back with a watch that lets you play retro games on your wrist
Twister: Caught in the Storm - Production Still Image
Netflix’s latest disaster documentary captures one of the most dangerous tornadoes — and you can stream it now
The Razer Blade 16 (2025) on a couch
Razer Blade 16 with RTX 5060 spotted in new leak — with a pretty shocking $1,999 price tag
Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in &quot;Adolescence&quot;
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
Slack
ChatGPT could soon work with Slack and Google Drive to make office life a bit easier
Apple HomePod 2
Apple's 'HomePod with a screen' is still coming in 2025, analyst claims
iPhone Flip render
iPhone Flip could solve one of the biggest problems with foldable phones — here's how
CMF Buds Pro 2 against blue background.
Nothing's latest low-cost earbuds appear imminent — but set to lack a crucial feature
Kimberley Sustad, Eric McCormack in Travelers
5 shows about time travel on Netflix to stream right now