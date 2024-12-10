Android 16's AI upgrade set to leave Apple Intelligence playing catch up — here's what we know about the possible Gemini enhancements

The first developer preview for Android 16 rolled out last month, and we've now learned it could change how Google Gemini works on your phone.

We've heard a lot about Android 16 in recent months, primarily regarding its shockingly early release date. There have also been reports regarding possible features, including a change to how we use our phones in the dark. However, a recent APK teardown from Android Authority has revealed what might be the biggest change yet regarding Gemini's access to other apps and how we use the AI.

Previously, lines of code found in the update indicated that Gemini could soon set reminders through an extension. But deeper digging has revealed that isn't the only possible extension applied in the update. In the code, Android Authority's APK found several extensions that link to several key apps on their Samsung test device, giving Gemini unparalleled access.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The list of possible extensions and features is pretty broad and covers a lot of the main functions of a phone. For instance, Gemini could capture images through the Android camera app, while also creating and finding website bookmarks through the browser. Not only that, it seems that Gemini can link to the Calendar app to create and find events and use a map extension to find routes and location information.

Gemini being given access to more apps is interesting, and would help to set it as the central hub for all a device's features. This change will be improved by the recent release of Gemini Live to Android users, which helps to make conversation with the AI feel seamless. It should also be a concern for Apple, which are still working to release many of the Apple Intelligence features promised during Apple's Glowtime event, including Personal Context, which could offer similar versatility to the alleged Android 16 feature.

It should be noted that features found in an APK aren't always completed, so we will only know for sure when Android 16 releases. However, we can be sure that the update will offer improvements large and small to many of the current best Android phones.

More from Tom's Guide