Google Pixel 10 lineup leaked in new renderings — here's what they look like

First look at Google's flagship phones

Google Pixel 5 review
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

New renderings of nearly the entire Pixel 10 lineup were released this week, giving us our first look at the flagship Google phones.

The leaked images come from CAD drawings obtained by the regular tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) and shared with Android Headlines.

Google will launch the Pixel 10 series later this year. Let's look at how the new phones will be different or not.

Image 1 of 3
CAD renders of the Google Pixel 10
(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

Google Pixel 10

For the most part, and you'll notice with all three phones, the design appears largely unchanged.

The base model Pixel 10 looks to be the most different with a triple rear camera array that more closely matches the two Pro models.

Based on the CAD renderings from OnLeaks, the Pixel 10 will have the same dimensions (6.02" x 2,83" x .33") and a 6.3-inch display as the Pixel 9.

Button placement, flat sides and similar bezels all appear the same as well.

Internally, the Pixel 10 should have a more powerful Tensor chip plus an additional camera.

It will likely launch with Android 16, though that isn't guaranteed. Android 15 wasn't available with the Pixel 9 series and arrived a couple of months later.

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Image 1 of 3
CAD renderings of the Google Pixel 10 Pro
(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

Again, the Pixel 10 Pro appears similar to last year's model and, according to Android Headlines, will sport the same dimensions.

As a reminder, the Pixel 9 Pro and the base Pixel 9 are the same size and feature the same 6.3-inch size display. So, you should be able to transfer your cases between the older Pixel 9s and the newer Pixel 10s.

Externally, the difference between the Pro and base models will be glossy sides on the Pros, while the base will feature a matte finish.

Internally, the Pro models should feature the first TSMC-manufactured Tensor G5 chipset. The G5 should be much more powerful and efficient than the Samsung-made Tensor G4 but is still forecasted to lag behind competitor chips from Apple, Qualcomm and MediaTek.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL

Image 1 of 3
CAD renderings of the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

The Google Pixel 10 Pro XL looks very similar to last year's model, with a miniscule difference in height at 6.41 x 3.02 x .33 inches. The display will be the same 6.8 inches.

Outside of size, and maybe battery life, the larger 10 Pro XL should have the same internals as the Pixel 10 Pro.

What's missing?

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold held in the hand.

(Image credit: Future)

Surprisingly, the Pixel 10 renderings are missing Google's version of a foldable phone.

Last year, Google rebranded its Pixel Fold as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold and added it to the main Pixel lineup instead of as a separate release.

Android Headlines admits that they're still waiting on anything for the Fold to show up but OnLeaks hasn't hinted at any Fold images coming soon.

Of the quartet, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the one device we've heard a few rumors about. Presumably, a new foldable is coming from Google alongside its normal Pixel 10 siblings.

Pixel 10 release date

In 2024, Google moved up the launch date of the Pixel series from its traditional October window to a new August release.

Barring any changes, we expect Google to stick with the new schedule. So, Google should announce the Pixel 10 series toward the end of August. Phones should then arrive on store shelves starting in early September.

TOPICS
Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 

