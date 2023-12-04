The 15 best Christmas gifts for better sleep: ease insomnia, snoring and more

Shopping for the best Christmas gifts for loved ones who are struggling to sleep? We have you covered with our holiday gift guide that's bursting with presents to help you sleep better at night.

From smart pillow inserts that automatically detect snoring, to natural sleep aid teas and even the best mattress for recreating luxury hotel feels at home, we've created the ultimate gift list to help your loved ones fall asleep faster, easier and for longer this Christmas and beyond. You needn't spend a fortune either, with gifts available from $5.

Christmas gifts aside, if you or a loved one can't sleep, we'd also suggest reading our expert guide to sleep hygiene. These bedtime tips can make a really big impact on your quality of sleep in just a short space of time – and they won't cost you a dime.

The 15 best Christmas gifts for better sleep

1. Hug Sleep Pod Move: from $59.99 at Amazon

Best for: Easing sleep anxiety and stress The first of its kind, Hug Sleep’s Sleep Pod Move is a swaddling blanket for kids, teens and adults — so your friends can literally sleep like babies. It’s available in six sizes and three colours, can be machine-washed for an easy clean, and it even comes with a 30-night sleep trial. This stretchy blanket is a crowd-pleasing gift as it’s perfect for all sleeping positions, heights and frames. Its lightweight breathable design will also keep hot sleepers cool and comfortable.

2. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: from $839 $449 at DreamCloud

Best for: Sharing a bed without disturbing each other Bring luxury hotel comfort to your home with the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress in a box. The hybrid design is suitable for all sleeping positions, but there is a memory foam version if your loved one prefers that “hugging” feel. Dream Cloud’s 40% off sale is live right now, so you can grab a queen size mattress for just $799 before Christmas. There’s also some generous extras, including free shipping and returns, year-long sleep trial, and a lifetime warranty. In our DreamCloud Mattress review , this mattress was a hit with all of our testers, so we have no doubt that you and your loved ones will love it, too.

3. Tempur-Adapt Mattress Topper: from $319 $191.40 at Tempur-Pedic

Best for: Easing hip and back pain during sleep If you or your loved one suffers from back pain, this is the best mattress topper for easing pains that disturb your sleep. The Tempur-Adapt Topper will provide the trademark pain-reducing cushioning of a Tempur-Pedic mattress for less. Thanks to the topper’s use of NASA-developed Tempur Material, our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt Topper review awarded it high marks for pressure relief and deemed it one of best toppers for side sleepers. Tempur-Pedic’s 40% off sale has also made a comeback for a limited time only, meaning you can save up to $281 when you choose this ultra-plush topper.

4. Coop Home Goods Adjustable Pillow: from $72 at Amazon

Best for: People who can never find the right pillow Suits all sleep styles? Yes? Hypo-allergenic. Yes. Cruelty-free? Yes. It’s no wonder this adjustable, memory foam pillow is the No.1 entry on our best pillow guide and would make a perfect Christmas gift. Customisable to fit your loved one’s sleep needs, it also comes with a 5-year warranty and a 100-night trial. Our Coop Home Good Original Pillow review – while overall positive – did point out that it had a tendency to trap heat, so hot sleepers may want something cooler.

5. Smart Nora Anti-Snoring device: from $399 $359 at Smart Nora

Best for: Reducing snoring quickly Is your partner’s snoring driving you to the verge of sleep divorce ? The Smart Nora system may have a solution that will bring you a silent night. Debuting in 2016, the Smart Nora anti-snoring device is one of the most well-known anti-snoring gadgets around. The gadget uses a special insert which slides under you or your partner’s pillow and is connected to a discreetly designed control panel with an easy set-up. The device also comes with a one-year warranty, free-shipping and returns, and a 45-night sleep trial so you can see whether it works for you.

6. Saatva Lightweight Down Alternative Comforter: from $205 at Saatva

Best for: Keeping cozy yet cool through the night While Saatva’s All-Year Down Alternative Comforter may have won a place on our best comforters guide this lightweight version is perfect for hot sleepers in need of a cooler sleep. Like the original, it’s also hypoallergenic and machine washable for a clean sleep. There’s also a 45-night sleep trial, free shipping, and a 1-year warranty. Downside? There is a return fee.

7. Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100: $99 at Amazon

Best for: Waking up easier on dark mornings Used by athletes to help wake them up for training on dark mornings, the Rise 100 alarm clock is the latest model from SAD light therapy brand Lumie. It optimizes sleep schedules by mimicking a sunset during bedtime and a sunrise during wake-up time. This model is perfect for early risers who need some help getting out of bed when it’s still pitch black outside, so give this to someone who isn’t a morning person — but needs to be. Plus, there’s currently a ‘buy one, get one half price’ sale at Lumie if you fancied one for yourself too.

8. Gravity Weighted Blanket: was $250 $162 at Amazon

Best for: Reducing anxiety, stress and restless legs Bring some calm into a loved one’s life with the Gravity Weighted Blanket. This uber-comfortable blanket has a uniform weight distribution and comes in multiple colour, size and weight options. In our Gravity Weighted Blanket review , our tester loved the therapeutic feel (which is proven to reduce anxiety and improve sleep) and believed the restorative sleep it brings is worth the premium price tag. That's why it's one of the best weighted blankets around.

9. QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds: from $289 at QuietOn

Best for: Drowning out noisy neighbours at night These noise-cancelling earbuds will make a great present for anyone whose sleep may be affected by a city’s noise pollution or a snoring partner. Designed for providing a comfortable sleep, these world’s smallest active noise cancelling earbuds come in four different sizes and are even suitable for those who sleep on their side. Plus, if you order this as a Christmas present, you’ll get a free sleep mask thanks to QuietOn’s special Christmas offer.

10. ThisWorks Deep Sleep Pillow Spray: from $20 at Amazon

Best for: Lulling your brain into a relaxed state for sleep The soothing taste of camomile, the comforting feel of a plush mattress, the sight of a light-therapy alarm clock mimicking a sunset, and sound-cancelling earphones — is there something missing? Sometimes, you have to bring in all of your senses to create the optimum sleep environment, so spray a fine mist of Deep Sleep Pillow Spray over your bedding and pyjamas for the relaxing, sleep-inducing smell of lavender.

11. Calm app: from $69.99 at Calm

Best for: Bedtime stories and sleep meditations Gift your friends and family with a year-long premium subscription to Calm, the leading mental health brand’s No.1 app. The subscription will provide 365 nights of guided sleep meditations, relaxing bedtime stories for adults, music for focusing or sleeping, access to all Calm Body programs, and sleep expert-led masterclasses — making this ideal for someone whose New Year’s resolution is to try meditation but don’t know where to begin.

12. Theragun Mini: $199 $149 at Amazon

Best for: Relieving aches and pains before bed This portable massage gun is great for relieving aches and pains before bedtime, whether you’re at home, in a hotel room, or trying to get some shut eye on a red-eye flight. The mini massage gun comes in three trendy colours and is bluetooth-connected so you can access wellness routines using the Therabody app. It also has a 2-hour battery life and three different speed settings.

13. Attmu Hot Water Bottle with Knitted Cover: from $6.79 at Amazon

Best for: Helping you to fall asleep faster and for longer While a hot water bottle can help you sleep fast by creating a toasty, cosy sleep environment on cold winter nights, it's also an effective old-school method for soothing menstrual cramps and sore muscles for a painless sleep. The Attmu Hot water Bottle is great for anyone whose period pain is keeping them up at night. Plus, the bottle comes in a variety of colours and you can choose from a knitted or fleece cover.

14. Blissy Silk Sleep Mask: from $24 at Amazon

Best for: Blocking sleep-disrupting light Perfect for delicate eyes sensitive to light or travellers wanting to catch up on some on-the-go beauty sleep , the Blissy Sleep mask is crafted from non-toxic, gentle silk and comes in a sleek box with a matching silk pouch. It also comes in 45 cute patterns and colours, from classic black to tiger print. Plus, with up to 51% off in Blissy’s extended Cyber Monday sale, now is the best time to buy for Christmas.