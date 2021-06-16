This VPN deal from CyberGhost offers 15 months of cover for less than $30 all-in

Widely regarded as one of the best VPN services around, CyberGhost is known for its powerful security and its sheer bargain value. However, the Romanian provider has just outdone itself with one of the top VPN deals we've seen in recent memory.

Culling its three-year plan, CyberGhost is now offering three months free on its one-year plan, which works out at an unbelievable $1.99 a month. That's cheaper than just about every other cheap VPN plan out there – plus you don't have to commit for years to bag a great price. In fact, for less than $30 all-in, there's not a VPN out there that can match it right now.

On-site, there's a ticking timer that lets you know there's only 24 hours or so to claim this deal. However, in our experience these countdowns are very rarely 'real', meaning you probably a have a little time to make up your mind. But for a price this good, we shouldn't think it'll take all that long – and a 45-day money-back guarantee means you can try before you commit.

CyberGhost VPN | 1 years + 3 months free | $1.99/mo

Why is this CyberGhost deal so good?

Known as a streaming and torrenting specialist, CyberGhost features on a number of our guides and is hugely popular on the market. It boasts almost 7,000 servers worldwide, meaning you'll have a huge selection of locations to choose from, whatever you're doing on the web.

A feature we really like is CyberGhost's filtering function. If, for example, you want to stream from BBC iPlayer in the US, you can filter your servers down to those that will provider the best experience. That saves a ton of trial and error found in other VPNs.

The appeal of this deal not only lies in its value, but the fact it's not incredibly long-term. However, if you want a cheap monthly VPN, we'd recommend IPVanish – plans start from $3.49 for a single month. For a more well-rounded service, we'd recommend ExpressVPN, but it's a little more expensive at $6.67 a month.

Overall, though, this CyberGhost deal is just about unbeatable – we'd highly recommend you grab it before it's gone.