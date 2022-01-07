These VPN deals are still running in the January sales, starting at just $1.13/pm

The January sales are starting to dry up all over the place and, when it comes to the best VPN services, most are now back to full price. However, if you didn't manage to bag a bargain and you're still in need of a cybersecurity helping hand, there are a few still available.

Starting from a staggering $1.13 a month, these VPN deals offer some of the best prices we've ever seen. It's worth noting, though, that these won't last forever, and if you've been holding out until now we'd recommend bagging one of these before it's too late.

So, below we've rounded up the best deals still on the market, and with a range of price points and features, there should be something for just about everyone.

The top VPN deals still available in 2022

1. PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13/mo | Code: TECH15 1. PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13/mo | Code: TECH15

We think the figures speak for themselves – at just $1.13 a month with the code TECH15, this deal from PureVPN is by far the cheapest option on the market right now. While it's not quite as fully featured as the very best providers, it's still good for staying private online, streaming geo-blocked content and, most importantly, saving your hard-earned cash.

2. NordVPN | 2 years | 72% off | $3.29/mo 2. NordVPN | 2 years | 72% off | $3.29/mo

NordVPN is arguably the biggest name in VPN, and right now it's offering a pretty tasty saving on its 2-year plan. For just $3.29 a month you'll get access to its class-leading speeds, top-notch security, and wide range of servers all across the globe.

3. Private Internet Access | 3 years | 83% off | $2.03/mo 3. Private Internet Access | 3 years | 83% off | $2.03/mo

Private Internet Access made some real improvements last year, and currently sits at #5 in our rankings – but what's even more appealing is the price. At a measly $2.03 a month it's the closest a top-tier VPN gets to PureVPN in terms of cost, and in terms of performance it's leagues ahead.

4. ExpressVPN | 12 months + 3 FREE | $6.67/mo 4. ExpressVPN | 12 months + 3 FREE | $6.67/mo

No, ExpressVPN isn't the cheapest on the market, but we rank it as the very best service available today. This exclusive offer gets you 3 months free, and for that you'll be able to access tons of blocked Netflix libraries and other streaming services, stay absolutely private online, and install its user-friendly apps on just about any device. It quite simply can't be matched as an overall package.

Which of these VPN deals should you go for?

If you're looking to spend as little as possible on a VPN that's reliable (if not spectacular), we'd say go for PureVPN. It's capable, and is verified as zero-logging, so you can browse the web in private.

However, if you want a top-tier service that's still great value, we'd recommend Private Internet Access. It's great for general online privacy and torrenting, and is an all-round better product than PureVPN. Beyond that, NordVPN is still great value, and is rated at #2 in our best VPN guide.

If you want the very best available, we'd recommend ExpressVPN. It's not quite as cheap as the competition, but it's more than worth the extra cost thanks to its superior usability, unrivalled Netflix unblocking power (you'll be able to watch UK, US, Canadian and Australian content anywhere), great range of servers, and impeccable customer support.