This is your last chance to grab Proton VPN for $3 per month – its flash sale ends tomorrow
It's the lowest price we've seen the privacy-focused provider all year
Proton VPN's end-of-summer flash sale ends on September 24, so this is your last chance to get your hands on one of the best VPNs for $3 per month.
Thanks to Tom's Guide's exclusive deal, shared with our friends at TechRadar Pro, you can get 70% off two-year plans and 60% off one-year plans. Prices are $3 per month and $4 per month respectively.
Recent events have seen VPNs soar in popularity. Whether you want to bolster your privacy online, unlock streaming content, or protect your new iPhone 17, now is a great time to grab a discounted VPN.
This is the lowest price we've seen Proton VPN this year, and you can see why we're big fans of the privacy-focused provider in our Proton VPN review.
Proton VPN | Protect your privacy for $3 per month
Save 70%: Tom's Guide readers can get 70% off Proton VPN until September 24. The 2-year deal works out at $3 per month ($71.93 up front) and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If privacy is your #1 concern, you can't go wrong with Proton VPN. The provider offers...
🚀 1,000 Mbps+ speeds
📱 Protection for up to 10 devices
👁️🗨️ Dedicated anti-censorship features
🌍 15,000+ servers worldwide
🔒 Class-leading privacy & security
Class-leading privacy for a very competitive price
Proton VPN isn't traditionally known as one of the best cheap VPNs. With a regular price of $3.59 per month, it's neither overly cheap nor overly expensive.
But this deal marks a significant price drop and sees Proton VPN become cheaper than many of its competitors – most notably NordVPN and ExpressVPN.
The two-year deal works out at $3 per month, costing $71.93 up front. The one-year deal comes to $4 per month, billed at $47.95 up front.
You will have to pay more up front for the two-year deal, but it represents the best value for money overall.
Proton VPN lists the two-year deal as renewing at $79.95 every 12 months (~$6.60 per month). To always get the best price, we recommend cancelling your subscription before it auto-renews and re-subscribing at a cheaper rate.
A one-month plan is available, costing $9.99. It's not included in the sale, and is the most expensive way to subscribe.
There's a 30-day money-back guarantee included as standard with all Proton VPN plans. You can try the provider out, see if you like it, and claim a refund if it's not for you.
Proton VPN is one of the most private VPNs on the market. It's open-source, and has a host of dedicated anti-censorship features. Recording speeds of over 1,000 Mbps in our latest round of testing, it's also the fastest VPN.
Powerful features – all in one plan
There's no tiered pricing structure with Proton VPN. Every plan grants you access to everything Proton VPN has to offer – the only difference is how long you subscribe for.
There's a robust kill switch, protection for 10 devices, and split tunneling – the latter being for Linux, Android, and Windows VPN users only.
NetShield is Proton VPN's threat protection. It's handy to have, but we think there is better threat protection out there.
Secure Core is the provider's double VPN offering. It will route your VPN traffic through two servers rather than one for added security. The Stealth protocol is Proton VPN's proprietary protocol, designed to bypass censorship – WireGuard and OpenVPN are also supported.
With over 15,000 servers to choose from, in 126 countries, you're bound to find the server you need.
If $3 per month is more than you're willing to spend, but you still want to protect your data with Proton VPN, then you can check out Proton VPN Free. It's one of the best free VPNs and boasts the same high-level privacy credentials as its paid counterpart.
It's not as fast and doesn't come with as many features. But if you want the VPN basics, it'll do the job.
Proton also offers a complete privacy suite, known as Proton Unlimited and its on sale as well. You'll get Proton VPN, Proton Mail, Proton Drive, Proton Pass, Proton Wallet, and Proton Calendar.
