Best January sales 2024 — save on Apple Watch, OLED TVs and more

The next major retail holiday is still weeks away. However, you don't have to wait an entire month to buy that new laptop that Santa didn't deliver. There are plenty of January sales you can shop right now on 4K TVs, small appliances, Apple gear, and more.

I've been tracking deals for over 16 years and I've noticed that every year starts with a flood of January sales designed to move stock of items that didn't sell out over the holidays. This includes popular items like iPads, headphones, coffee machines, and a few seasonal items such as fitness trackers and winter apparel.

These January sales are an excellent opportunity to score the gift you wanted at a fraction of its price. Likewise, it's a great time to make use of any gift cards you might have received over the holidays. While there are plenty of good sales available this week, keep in mind that record price lows will be limited. That said, I'll be comparing all January sales to price lows we saw last year and calling out which deals I think are worth your money.

Best January sales

Top deals

Hydro Flask sale: deals from $34 @ Amazon

Amazon has select 32-ounce and 40-ounce Hydro Flask stainless steel bottles on sale for as low as $34. The sale includes various colors ranging from oat to indigo. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen for these Hydro Flask tumblers. Note that Hydro Flask is offering a similar sale with lower prices on smaller tumblers.

Price check: from $29 @ Hydro Flask

Nectar: was $699 now $359 @ Nectar

Winter sale! Our favorite value mattress is now 40% off in Nectar's latest sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. Currently, you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $659 (was $1,099).

Crocs sale: Crocs from $9 @ Walmart

Editor's Choice! Walmart is knocking up to 50% off select men's, women's, and children's Crocs as part of its January sales event. After discount, deal prices start from $9. The sale is one of the biggest we've seen and includes all-terrain clogs, slip-resistant clogs, sandals, and more. In most cases, it beats the direct sale from Crocs.com, but the styles on sale are different.

Price check: 50% off select styles @ Crocs.com

Adidas sale: deals from $7 @ Amazon

The Adidas Store at Amazon is offering a wide variety of January sales on men's/women's/children's sweat pants, hoodies, socks, and more. After discount, deals start as low as $7. Note that the Adidas Store is offering a wider sale with up to 60% off select items.

Price check: deals from $8 @ Adidas

Fitness

Yoga & pilates sale: deals from $5 @ Target

From yoga blocks to lightweight yoga mats, Target has dozens of yoga and pilates accessories on sale from $5. The sale includes brands such as All in Motion, Gaiam, Blogilates, and more.

Price check: deals from $9 @ Amazon

Bodylastics Resistance Band Set: was $49 now $38 @ Amazon

These Bodylastics Resistance Bands as the best resistance bands we've tested. In addition to the exercise bands, this kit comes with a variety of useful attachments, including handles, ankle straps and a door anchor. The durable latex bands range in resistance from 3 to 19 pounds and can be used together for even more resistance. We especially like the patented anti-snap technology, designed to prevent overstretching and snapping during those more intense workouts.

Price check: sold out @ Bodylastics

Flybird 3 in 1 Workout Bench: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

This 3-in-1 workout bench can be used for all types of workouts ranging from chest presses to hyperextensions. It's made of heavy duty steel and can support up to 770 pounds. It's easy to assemble and features 3-inch backrest and support pads that are made of high-density sponge.

Price check: $148 @ Flybird

Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell was $199 now $123 @ Amazon

This Prime Big Deal won't last long. Save 36% on the hugely popular Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell from the leading brand. The kettebell replaces 6 weights, adjusting from 8-40lbs using an easy dial system. Get motion tracking, trainer-led workouts and more with a free JRNY Mobile-Only membership for 2 months upon purchase.

Price check: $129 @ Best Buy

Todo Under Desk Treadmill: was $195 now $180 @ Amazon

Kick off 2024 with more physical activity thanks to the Todo Under Desk Treadmill. It arrived fully assembled and can slide underneath your desk so you can take a brisk walk while working or during your lunch break. The "Amazon's Choice" treadmill features a shock absorption system, silica gel column support, advanced motor, and a 5-layer widened tread belt that allows you to walk, jog, or run. It has a steal frame that supports up to 242 lbs.

Price check: $199 @ Walmart

TVs

TV sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $59. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are the cheapest TV prices we've seen from Best Buy this month. Note that Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $89.

Price check: from $89 @ Amazon

Insignia 55" F30 4K Fire TV: was $399 now $259 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TVs you can buy. In our Insignia F30 Fire TV review, we called it one of the best bargain TVs around. This 4K TV features HDR10 support, DTS Studio Sound, an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and three HDMI ports. Plus, as a Fire TV, you've got easy access to all the streaming apps you could want.

Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $379 now $279 @ Best Buy

If you want to upgrade from 43-inches, but don't have the room for a massive TV, this 50-inch Samsung set is definitely worth a look. The TV has support for HDR10+ as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free controls. You'll also be able to stream content from your iPhone or iPad with Apple AirPlay 2. Plus, it has all the smart TV features you'd expect.

TCL 65" Q6 4K QLED TV: was $699 now $598 @ Amazon

The TCL Q6 4K QLED TV is a budget TV with plenty of great features. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10+/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual: X audio, built-in Chromecast, and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility. Although the display is just 60Hz natively, Game Accelerator 120 allows for 120Hz VRR at a lower resolution. You also get Dolby Atmos and eARC support.

Price check: $598 @ Walmart | $599 @ Best Buy

LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $599 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

Mattresses

Siena Mattress: was $499 now $199 @ Siena

The Siena Mattress is a very affordable memory foam mattress from the same company behind Nectar and DreamCloud. Its medium-firmness feel should suit most sleepers and we like that it has five layers of memory foam and polyfoam, with a breathable cover to help you sleep cooler at night. In our Siena Memory Foam mattress review, we said it offers excellent temperature regulation, superb edge support, and low motion transfer for a very low price. As part of its January sale — Siena is offering the twin for $199 (was $499), whereas the queen is $399 (was $699). You also get a 180-night trial with free shipping and returns.

Brooklinen All Season Down Comforter: was $279 now $237 @ Brooklinen

The Brooklinen All Season Down Comforter is the best comforter we tested this year. It has a 400-thread count with 100% cotton sateen sheen, so you can enjoy a super-soft and cozy feel. In addition, it's hypoallergenic and can be used year-round. The only downside is that it's dry or spot clean only. Otherwise, this is our top pick and editor-recommended.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $839 now $449 @ DreamCloud

Save 40%! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest beds we've reviewed and our favorite hybrid mattress. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review, we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $449 (was $839) or the queen for $799 (was $1,332). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial.

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $936 now $702 @ Helix

Save 25% + free pillows! As part of its January deals — Helix is taking 25% off sitewide via coupon "NEWYEAR25". Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $702 (was $936) or the queen for $999 (was $1,332). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review, we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress: was $1,349 now $799 @ Nectar

I've been sleeping on this bed since April and I can't recommend it enough. Nectar's 2023 mid-tier hybrid bed uses both memory foam and 8-inch innerspring coils to offer maximum comfort and support for most types of sleepers. In my Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review, I said it offers the cradling sensation you expect from memory foam mattresses without that sinking sensation some memory foam mattresses suffer from. I weigh 240 lbs. and this mattress supports every inch of my body when I'm laying down. Nectar includes free shipping, returns, and a 365-night trial as well as a lifetime warranty. After discount, the twin costs $799 (was $1,349), whereas the queen costs $1,099 (was $1,799).

Apple

iPhone 15: free w/ Boost Infinite @ Amazon

Amazon is offering any iPhone 15 for free when you sign up for Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite is a membership plan for iPhone users. For $60/month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, after 12 consecutive monthly payments, members can upgrade to the latest iPhone model at no extra cost. There is no trade-in requirement to join, which means you can keep your current iPhone or sell it to a third party.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.

Price check: $349 @ Walmart | $349 @ Best Buy

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. Note it was $479 during the holidays, but it's still a solid deal at $499.

Price check: $499 @ Amazon

Headphones

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds: was $69 now $49 @ Best Buy

The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are small, sleek headphones that offer up to 12 hours of battery life, a comfortable fit and flawless Bluetooth connectivity. You can use them with iOS, Android or PC, and you can customize the fit with four different eartip sizes. In our Beats Flex review, we said they also offer strong mics for effective call quality and Siri use, which makes them worth the price of admission.

Price match: $49 @ Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The Pixel Buds Pro come loaded with features, including active noise cancelation and Bluetooth multipoint. In our Pixel Buds Pro review, we praised these earbuds for their full sound and superior noise cancelation. If you have a Pixel phone, these are the earbuds to get as long as they're this deeply discounted.

Price check: $199 @ Best Buy

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 @ Amazon

Designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for, the Studio Pro come with improved active noise cancelation and boosted battery life (40 hours with ANC turned off, and 24 hours with it on). They offer spatial audio support and come with a strong brand look, but our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.

Price check: $179 @ Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $348 @ Amazon

The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off. Note that Walmart offers the lowest price, but it's sold via a third-party seller.

Price check: $349 @ Best Buy | $326 @ Walmart

Gaming

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Luigi's Mansion 3 to Super Mario Odyssey, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes titles such as Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, FC24, Crash Bandicoot 4, and more. Note that Amazon and Target are offering similar sales, but with different titles.

Price check: from $19 @ Amazon | from $19 @ Target

PS5 games/accessories: deals from $19 @ Target

50% off! As part of its post Christmas sale, Target has select PS5 games and accessories on sale from $19. The sale includes titles such as Madden 24, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and more.

PlayStation Portal: $199 @ Amazon (check stock)

Amazon is currently sold out of the PlayStation Portal. There are several third-party listings but these are demanding as much as $389 for a "Like New" condition unit. We recommend waiting for a restock rather than overpaying for a device. Amazon may restock shortly so be sure to keep an eye on its listing page for now.

Check stock: out of stock @ Target | out of stock @ Best Buy

Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Bundle): $299 @ Best Buy

One of the best Nintendo Switch deals is this Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299 at Best Buy. You get a Nintendo Switch console, a digital copy of the full Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and three months of Switch Online membership. This is a pretty great package and it costs the same as the console standalone right now.

Price check: sold out @ Walmart | $299 @ Amazon

Appliances

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $89 now $69 @ Target

The Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a single cup, portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz cups of hot and iced beverages. It's easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it's a great space-saver. In our Keurig K-Mini review we said it's easiest starter Keurig machine you can buy. It's been as cheap as $49 in the past, but is still a solid buy at this price.

Price check: $69 @ Amazon

Chefman Turbofry Digital Air Fryer: was $139 now $113 @ Walmart

The Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer is has two 4.5 quart non-stick baskets that let you cook double the dishes to crispy perfection. Its temperature can be adjusted from 200F to 400F and an LED reminder tells you exactly when it's time to give your food a shake to ensure even cooking. Plus, its removable components are all dishwasher-safe.

Price check: $113 @ Amazon