How to Reserve a Galaxy Note 10 Now (and Save $600)

Samsung may not have revealed the Galaxy Note 10 yet — that'll happen at the company's Unpacked event on August 7 — but it is already taking reservations for the device.

A page live on Samsung's website now allows you to sign up early, to be among the first to choose the configuration you'd like your Note 10 in when preorders actually do go live following the Unpacked reveal.

Samsung is taking reservations up until Aug. 7, and those who choose to sign up will receive a $50 instant credit toward other products, including certain accessories, for their new phone.

What's more, Samsung is advertising some pretty compelling trade-in deals for those willing to put the value of their existing phone toward a Note 10. Customers can get up to $600 off the price of their new device by trading in the latest generation of Apple, Google or Samsung smartphones. Even the oldest handsets on the trade-in list, like the Galaxy S7, first-generation Google Pixel and iPhone 6S, can save you at least $200.

All in all, if you've been closely following the leaks and were already prepared to trade in your old phone for a Note 10, this seems like a deal worth jumping on. Of course, Samsung isn't revealing particulars about the Note 10's design, specs or even the device's release date as part of this early reservation program, though we already have a pretty clear idea of what to expect, thanks to the flood of rumors and renders making the rounds over the last few months.

A 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 10 and 6.8-inch Galaxy Note 10+ appear to be in the cards, with three to four cameras on the back depending on the version, Snapdragon 855 Plus processors providing power and up to 12GB of RAM in the higher-end configurations. You can also expect S Pen enhancements and fast charing up to 45W.

If you're considering reserving a Note 10, you don't need to jump on it immediately — you have a little less than two weeks to decide. In the mean time, our Galaxy Note 10 news and rumors hub has all the latest info on Samsung's next big things.