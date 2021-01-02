Raiders vs Broncos live stream: How to watch NFL week 17 game online now

Raiders vs Broncos channel, start time The Raiders vs Broncos live stream begins at 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, January 3 on CBS.

Nothing is on the line in this Raiders vs Broncos live stream game, as both the 7-8 Raiders and 5-10 Broncos are out of contention for the playoffs. But the matchup offers some chance at redemption for each team to end the season with a win.

And this NFL live stream is a chance at payback for the Broncos, whom the Raiders slammed 37-12 in Week 10. While each team has been lackluster at the close of the season, the Raiders are stronger overall and likely to prevail in this second matchup of 2020.

With no playoff implications, this game is especially for fans (or haters) of each team to see how they finish out. It's been a season of decline for the Raiders, who started strong with wins over the New Orleans Saints and even the defending Super Bowl champs from Kansas City.

But the Raiders seem to have run out of energy in the latter part of the season, losing five of their past six games and barely beating the almost-winless Jets. Las Vegas's 2020 fate was finally sealed in a heartbreaking one-point (26-25) loss to the Miami Dolphins last week.

Alas, it's been even worse for Denver, with just five wins, and none of them against a top-tier team. Injuries and illness took a heavy toll earlier in the season. This is the team that had to recruit a wide receiver (Kendall Hinton) as signal caller in week 12 because all its quarterbacks were out with Covid exposure. The Broncos' health has improved a lot since then, but its gameplay hasn't so much. The team is averaging just 19.5 points per game--one of the lowest levels in the NFL.

How to watch Raiders vs Broncos live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Raiders vs Broncos live streams in the US

In America, Raiders vs Broncos is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . Game time is 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday, January 3.

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Raiders vs Broncos is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Raiders vs Broncos live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Raiders vs Broncos live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Raiders vs Broncos.

Raiders vs Broncos live streams in the UK

Fans of American football across the pond seemingly do not get Raiders vs Broncos on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. The network's listings show no week 17 games.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Raiders vs Broncos live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Raiders vs Broncos live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.