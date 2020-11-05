Packers vs 49ers live stream: How to Watch Thursday Night Football

Packers vs 49ers channel, start time The Packers vs 49ers live stream begins at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT Thursday, November 5 on FOX, NFL Network and Amazon.

The Packers vs 49ers live stream will show how much can change in a season. In February, the San Francisco 49ers were Super Bowl contenders. This season, they are limping along with a 4-4 record, coming off a drubbing by the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and Nick Mullens is now standing in Jimmy Garoppolo's shoes as their new QB.

The 49ers crushed the Packers at Levi's Stadium during both the regular season in 2019 and in the NFC title game in January. Playing at home again, this time San Francisco is expected to lose narrowly to Green Bay in this NFL live stream.

What happened? It's impossible to discount the ravages of injury on the 49ers, especially to the offensive line. They are currently down over half a dozen players, including wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring injury) and running backs Jeffrey Wilson (high ankle sprain) and Raheem Mostert (ankle). Viewers of the game against the Seahawks also saw early departures by tight end George Kittle (foot), running back Tevin Coleman (knee) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who's been struggling with an ankle injury since week 2.

Not that Garoppolo was playing so well before he left the field. With a QBR of 62.5, he's ranked just 20th in the league. He's scored 7 touchdowns (27th) and thrown five interceptions (tied for 12th). In fairness, Garoppolo is running out of targets, given the high injury toll. And Garoppolo's loss due to a high ankle injury will set the team back even farther.

The 5-2 Packers are in a much stronger position overall. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having a stellar season, with 20 touchdowns and just two turnovers. He's ranked second in the NFL with a QBR of 83.5. Rodgers still has reliable targets on the field, especially wide receiver Davante Adams, who with seven touchdown catches is tied for first in the NFL. Adams has a worthy rushing counterpart in running back Aaron Jones, who with 5 touchdowns of his own is tied for 6th among NFL ball runners.

How to watch Packers vs 49ers live stream with a VPN

If for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX or NFL Network where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Packers vs 49ers live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it’s also great for working around Netflix’s georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn’t in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.View Deal

Packers vs 49ers live streams in the US

In the US, Packers vs 49ers is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT on Thursday, November 5.

When it comes to picking the right streaming service for football, die-hard football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV on the other hand, may be more affordable, but it still gets you four out of the five networks listed above (no CBS for Sling, or NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX and NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates, and ESPN.View Deal

Amazon Prime subscribers get free access to the Packers vs 49ers game as part of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Packers vs 49ers is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Packers vs 49ers live stream for free

If you just want to watch Packers vs 49ers on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

As part of the Thursday Night Football coverage deal with Amazon, the Packers vs 49ers game will also stream for free on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Packers vs 49ers live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Packers vs 49ers live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Packers vs 49ers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Packers vs 49ers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.