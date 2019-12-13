The best 65-inch Roku TV is now $499 and includes a free Google Home Mini

One of our favorite budget 4K TVs is now cheaper than ever.

For a limited time, you can get the TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K Roku TV (65R615) for $499.99 at Best Buy. Normally, priced at $729.99, that's $230 off and the best price we've seen for this TV. Even better, Best Buy is bundling it with a free Google Home Nest Mini, which makes this deal that much sweeter. It's one of the best TV deals we've seen this season.

TCL 6 Series 65" Roku TV: was $729 now $499 @ Best Buy

With Roku's smart TV platform built-in, the TCL 6 series offers seamless access to popular streaming services like Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and Prime Video. Best Buy has it on sale and throwing in a free Google Home Mini smart speaker.View Deal

We reviewed the TCL 6 Series 65-inch Roku TV (65R617), which is very similar to the 65R615 model that Best Buy has for sale. (The main difference is that the Best Buy model doesn't feature a voice-operated remote control, whereas the model we reviewed does).

The Editor's Choice TCL 6 Series Roku TV features 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and a 60Hz refresh rate. We loved its great picture quality, impressive backlight with 120 dimming zones, and Roku's smart TV platform. It did just about everything right when we spent time watching the set.

In real world testing, we watched Spider-Man Homecoming and a dramatic fight on the Staten Island Ferry was punctuated with bright colors, such as Spider-Man's red-and-blue suit, and the orange of the ferry itself. Fast action scenes were also nice and smooth, with none of the blurring or juddering you might see on a less-capable set. The 6 Series is also outfitted with two 8-watt speakers that provide strong volume and a surprisingly good amount of bass.

Overall, this is one of the best TV values you'll find right now.