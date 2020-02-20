OnePlus 7T just hit all-time low price — and is selling out fast

The OnePlus 7T is a stunning smartphone that proves you don't need to spend a grand to own a premium device. Rarely on sale, the OnePlus 7T's price has been slashed to an all-time price low.

For a limited time, you can get the OnePlus 7T on sale for $499. That's $100 off and the cheapest OnePlus 7T price we've ever seen.

OnePlus 7T: was $599 now $499 @ OnePlus

The OnePlus 7T is the best budget phone you'll find. It sports a stunning 6.5-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It's now $100 off and the best bang for your buck for Android users. View Deal

The OnePlus 7T sports a lot of features you'd expect to find in a premium smartphone, including an advanced 90Hz display, support for super-fast charging, and a trio of respectable cameras.

In our OnePlus 7T review, we especially loved the phone's silky smooth refresh rate. Thumbing around the Android interface is simply a livelier experience at 90Hz. So is gaming — for the few Android titles that can deliver higher frame rates. We also liked the 7T's impressive HDR10+ color reproduction.

The OnePlus 7T features a 48MP sensor, as well as its 16MP, 117-degree ultrawide shooter. A 12-MP telephoto, capable of 2x zoom, rounds out the trio of lenses on the back. Meanwhile, on the front you get a 16MP camera. Generally speaking, picture quality won't trump phones like the Galaxy S10 or iPhone 11, but it's good enough for a sub-$500 phone.

There's no expiration date for this deal, but we'd get get this flagship killer now before it sells out.