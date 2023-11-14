I tested all the new Samsung phones this year — 7 best Black Friday deals I recommend

In the course of the last year, I've been able to test out all the latest and greatest Samsung phones, making a couple of them as my daily driver. With the biggest shopping day of the year nearing, it’s time I share some of my favorite best early Black Friday sales going on right now on Samsung Galaxy phones.

From one the best foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, to the company’s flagship model in the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and including budget friendly models like the Galaxy S23 FE, I have a good idea of what are the best Samsung Galaxy phones. If you’ve waited all year, you’re still in luck because I’ve seen some heavily discounted Samsung phones the last few weeks while curating the best phone deals for early Black Friday.

While many of these deals do require certain commitments, such as signing on for a cell phone plan, there are still others that have instant discounts. Here are the best early Black Friday sales I recommend.

Early Black Friday Samsung Galaxy phone deals

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: was $409 now $99 @ Cricket

It's the king of cheap phones for many reasons. The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a bargain like no other at its regular $409 cost, but Cricket's deal at $99 makes it one of the best Samsung phone deals you can get right now. Its main 50MP camera delivers impressive results.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: free w/trade in @ AT&T

Samsung went bigger with the Galaxy Z Flip 5, trading the smaller outer screen of the Flip 4 with a more usable, larger 3.4-inch cover screen that can run full apps. If that's not enough, you can get it for free through AT&T with an eligible trade in.

Samsung Galaxy A54: was $317 now $250 @ Amazon

The Galaxy A54 makes another appearance, but this time it's the unlocked version from Amazon that's discounted by 8% off. It might not sound like a whole lot, but at $290, it's still a fraction of the cost of a flagship model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: was $899 now $399 @ Best Buy

Why pay more when last year's model is heavily discounted thanks to Best Buy? The Verizon version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is still a handy foldable phone, complete with a gorgeous folding display, dual cameras and a slim design.

Samsung Galaxy S23: was $799 now $663 @ Amazon

Don't overlook the Galaxy S23. Even though it's technically the smallest sized phone in the S23 line, it still packs a wallop with its vibrant Super AMOLED display, outstanding triple cameras and speedy power of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.