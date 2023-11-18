Black Friday iPhone deals live — 9 best sales to shop now

Black Friday is a great time to pick up a new iPhone, especially if you've been holding on to an older model and you're looking to upgrade. Apple's phones tend to be quite pricey, but we're seeing big discounts on the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro in several iPhone Black Friday deals.

My favorite deal right now is an 1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max for just $.01 at checkout at Amazon. That's $1,599 off if you sign up with Boost Infinite for service. You can also get the iPhone 15 Pro for free with trade-in at AT&T.

Here's all the best iPhone Black Friday deals so far. And don't forget to check out the best Apple Black Friday deals to save on all the latest Apple gear, including iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods and MacBooks.

Top iPhone Black Friday deals available now

1TB iPhone 15 Pro Max: was $1,599 now $0.01 @ Amazon

Grab yourself the best iPhone for a penny over at Amazon, and all you have to do is sign up for Boost Infinite’s unlimited plan for 36 months. That’s $60 a month, and means you get to skip all the upfront costs associated with this early Black Friday deal.

iPhone 15 Pro + Apple Watch SE + iPad: free with Unlimited Ultimate @ Verizon

Get yourself an iPhone 15 and some extra gear over at Verizon, which is offering the new phone with a free Apple Watch SE and iPad. All you need to do is trade in an eligible device and open an unlimited line. You also need to have data plans for the Apple Watch and iPad.

iPhone 15: $830 off w/trade-in & activation @ BestBuy

Save up to $830 on the cost of a new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus over at Best Buy, so long as you trade in an eligible device and a qualified activation. Trading in the right phone would mean the iPhone 15 is essentially free, while the Plus would be just $31. Alternatively, you can save up to $1,000 on iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with the same conditions.

iPhone 15 Pro: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

Score yourself an iPhone 15 Pro without paying a penny. All you need to do is trade in an eligible phone and take out a new AT&T unlimited plan.

Buy iPhone 15, get 6 months free data @ Mint Mobile

While it isn’t offering discounts on iPhones themselves, Mint is offering a great deal on data. All you need to do is buy a brand new device and a 6 month data plan, and Mint will throw in an extra 6 months absolutely free. Eligible phones include iPhone 15 series and the iPhone SE, and data plans cost between $15 and $30 a month.

iPhone 14: was $699 now $629 @ Best Buy

If the iPhone 15 is a little expensive for you, then there's always the iPhone 14. Normally this would set you back by $699, thanks to the new price cuts, but Best Buy has knocked an extra $70 off the total — just so long as you activate the phone at checkout.

iPhone 14 Plus: free w/ new line + unlimited @ Verizon

It's no longer a flagship, but the iPhone 14 Plus is still an epic phone. You get an immersive 6.7-inch display along with extra-long battery life, which will make this a more compelling option than the regular iPhone 14. Verizon is offering the iPhone 14 Plus for free when you open a new line. (No trade-in is required). This offer is available online only.

iPhone 14 Pro: $15/month w/ unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T customers can get the iPhone 14 Pro for $15/month. (No trade-in is required). You'll also need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited data plans.

iPhone 13: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon

Verizon has multiple iPhone deals for new and existing customers. Currently, you can get the iPhone 13 for free with an eligible 5G unlimited data plan. No trade-in is required.

iPhone SE 2022: was $379 now $99 @ Straight Talk

If you want a cheap iPhone, then the iPhone SE 2022 is the phone to get. And right now it's a ridiculously low $49 if you sign up for a Straight Talk Silver Unlimited plan or higher ($45 a month). With a solid camera, 5G and the A16 Bionic processor, it's one of the best value phones out there right now.