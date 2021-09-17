How to watch the Emmys 2021 online

The stars are out when you watch the Emmys 2021 online, even without cable. After a mostly-socially distanced ceremony last year, this year's Emmy Awards will be held in person outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. A limited audience of nominees and their guests will be attending, along with host Cedric the Entertainer and presenters.

Emmy Awards channel, start time The 2021 Emmy Awards take place Sunday, September 19.

• Time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch delayed broadcast on Sky Max

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

As usual, the 2021 Emmy nominations are packed with excellent shows, including Ted Lasso, The Crown, Mare of Easttown, The Queen's Gambit, Hacks, Lovecraft Country, This Is Us and WandaVision.

Netflix is just behind HBO/HBO Max in total nominations and have already nabbed 34 wins at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys. And this may be the year that Netflix finally adds the Emmys' crown jewel, outstanding drama, to its trophy case if The Crown prevails.

On the comedy side, Ted Lasso is expected to be named outstanding comedy, with star Jason Sudeikis going home as outstanding actor in a comedy.

Here's everything you need to watch the Emmys 2021 online.

How to watch Emmys 2021 live stream from anywhere

Just because CBS isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the 2021 Emmy Awards if you're away from home. Watching the show along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Emmys 2021 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

CBS is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch CBS on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can also watch your local CBS station's live feed on Paramount Plus with a Premium subscription.

How to watch Emmys 2021 in the UK

In the U.K., Sky Max will air a delayed broadcast of the 2021 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 20 at 10:50 p.m. BST. Sky TV packages start at £25 per month.

Unfortunately, no UK channels are airing the Emmys live. For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Emmys 2021 in Canada

Canadians can watch the 2021 Emmy Awards live at the same time as Americans. The broadcast will be available on on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV mobile app.