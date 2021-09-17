HBO Max is slashing 50% off its ad-free plan and I'm signing up today

I've been wanting to sign up for HBO Max for awhile now. Not only did we name it one of the best streaming services, but there are a ton of shows I've been wanting to watch on the streaming service. Well, the time has come to sign up because there's a killer HBO Max deal everyone needs to check out.

Through September 26, HBO Max is offering 50% off its ad-free subscription plan. After discount, you'll pay $7.49 per month for the first six months of your subscription. That's cheaper than their ad-supported plan, which costs $9.99 per month. The offer is valid for new and returning HBO Max customers. After the promo is up, you'll auto-renew each month at the standard rate of $14.99. Alternatively, you can cancel at any time to avoid any unwanted payments.

HBO Max: 50% off first six months @ HBO Max

For new or returning subscribers only, HBO Max is taking 50% off its ad-free plan for the first six months of your subscription. After discount, you'll pay just $7.49 per month. After the promo ends, your price will increase to $14.99. (Or you can cancel your subscription). This is not only a rare deal, but one of the best HBO Max deals we've ever seen. View Deal

If you want a thorough take on HBO Max, make sure to read our HBO Max review. Otherwise, here's some basic info you'll want to know before signing up. First, is that one account allows for up to three simultaneous streams. You can create up to 5 user profiles, which are classified as either Adult or Kid. (Kid accounts give parents the control to limit what their child watches). The ad-free plan offers 4K support (select movies only).

In terms of content, HBO Max offers a solid mix of major blockbuster movies and original programming. In fact, HBO Max subscribers get to watch Warner Bros. 2021 movies the same day they premiere in theaters. (Ad-free plan only). There are also dozens of hits like The Flight Attendant, Friends: The Reunion, and more. Make sure to check out our best HBO Max shows and movies for more suggestions.