2021 Emmy nominations: The full list — and where to stream them

Congrats to the newly-minted Emmy nominees! The 2021 Emmy nominations were announced this morning and the Television Academy was particularly kind to streaming services. HBO/HBO Max pulled 130 nominations, edging just past Netflix with 129. Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus both scored dozens of nods.
The Emmy nominations announcement was hosted by Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting). In 2020, they made history for being the first father-daughter duo to win performance Emmys in the same year (she nabbed hers for the short-lived Quibi show #FreeRayshawn).
The 2021 Emmys ceremony is currently scheduled to air September 19 on CBS. Cedric the Entertainer will host the ceremony, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and feature a limited live audience of nominees and their guests.
Here's the list of the 2021 nominations and where you can stream the nominees.
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
- Bridgerton (Netflix)
- The Crown (Netflix)
- The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
- Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- Pose (FX | seasons 1-2 on Netflix)
- This Is Us (NBC | seasons 1-5 on Hulu)
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Blackish (ABC | seasons 1-7 on Hulu)
- Cobra Kai (Netflix)
- Emily in Paris (Netflix)
- The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- PEN15 (Hulu)
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
- The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
- WandaVision (Disney Plus)
Outstanding Television Movie
- Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square (Netflix)
- Oslo (HBO)
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime | rent on Amazon)
- Sylvie's Love (Amazon Prime Video)
- Uncle Frank (Amazon Prime Video)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC | seasons 1-5 on Hulu)
- Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- Josh O'Connor, The Crown (Netflix)
- Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton (Netflix)
- Billy Porter, Pose (FX | seasons 1-2 on Netflix)
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment (HBO)
- Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)
- Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)
- Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX | seasons 1-2 on Netflix)
- Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC | seasons 1-6 on Hulu)
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
- Kenan Thompson, Kenan (NBC | season 1 on Hulu)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Aidy Bryant, Shrill (Hulu)
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Allison Janney, Mom (CBS | seasons 1-7 on Hulu)
- Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC | seasons 1-7 on Hulu)
- Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision (Disney Plus)
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing (HBO)
- Ewan McGregor, Halston (Netflix)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (Disney Plus)
- Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton (Disney Plus)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha (NatGeo | stream on Hulu)
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision (Disney Plus)
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
- The Amazing Race (CBS | season 32 on Paramount Plus)
- Nailed It! (Netflix)
- RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1 | seasons 2-7 on Hulu)
- Top Chef (Bravo | seasons 1-17 on Hulu)
- The Voice (NBC | season 20 on Peacock)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- Conan (TBS)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC | current season on Hulu)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
- Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 45 on Hulu)
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
- Celebrating America - An Inauguration Night Special (multiple networks)
- Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)
- The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
- The Oscars (ABC)
- The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series (Pre-recorded)
- 8:46 - Dave Chappelle (Netflix | stream on YouTube)
- A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)
- Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
- David Byrne's American Utopia (HBO)
- Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)
- Hamilton (Disney Plus)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)
- Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC | seasons 1-5 on Hulu)
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
- Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- Emerald Fennell, The Crown (Netflix)
- Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks (HBO Max)
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
- Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
- Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC | seasons 1-46 on Hulu)
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC | seasons 1-46 on Hulu)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live (NBC | seasons 1-46 on Hulu)
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC | seasons 1-46 on Hulu)
- Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC | seasons 1-46 on Hulu)
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
- Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney Plus)
- Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You (HBO)
- Jonathan Groff, Hamilton (Disney Plus)
- Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- Anthony Ramos, Hamilton (Disney Plus)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
- Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton (Disney Plus)
- Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney Plus)
- Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
- Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
- Phillipa Soo, Hamilton (Disney Plus)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus)
- Charles Dance, The Crown (Netflix)
- Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
- Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
- Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian (Disney Plus)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
- Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)
- Mckenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
- Sophie Okonedo, Ratched (Netflix)
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC | seasons 1-4 on Hulu)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 46 on Hulu)
- Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 46 on Hulu)
- Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 46 on Hulu)
- Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 46 on Hulu)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Jane Adams, Hacks (HBO Max)
- Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
- Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC | season 2 on Peacock)
- Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 46 on Hulu)
- Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live (NBC | season 46 on Hulu)
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
- Nicole Byer, Nailed It! (Netflix)
- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye (Netflix)
- RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1 | seasons 1-6 on Hulu)
- Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank (ABC | some seasons on Hulu)
- Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, Top Chef (Bravo | seasons 1-16 on Hulu)