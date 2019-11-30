Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals of 2019

Amazon Cyber Monday deals kicked off today with an epic iPad deal that dropped the price of Apple's 10.2-inch tablet to an all-time low. The new price is actually $20 cheaper than it was during Thanksgiving.

The e-commerce giant has also confirmed that its Cyber Monday deals will include "one-time only deals." According to Amazon, these one-time only deals will offer discounts on premium brands across electronics, toys, fashion, home, and more. Amazon expects them to sell out, so consider these similar to Lightning deals. (Though we hope they don't sell out that fast).

Naturally, some of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals include discounts on Amazon's own hardware. Many items on Amazon's list — like the Fire TV Stick — are already on sale. Below we're rounding up all best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can expect (along with great Amazon deals you can buy now).

Top 5 Amazon Cyber Monday deals right now

Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

Apple 10.2-inch iPad: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon

Get the new iPad now at its lowest price ever. Apple's most popular tablet now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. You also get long battery life and Touch ID. With this $229 iPad deal, you'll save $99 on the latest model with 32GB of storage. (Price valid on Gold and Space Gray models only).View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24.99 at Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and quick navigation through a variety of menus, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a good device at a great price. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Amazon's Alexa assistant and play games. It's back at its all-time price low.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $34 @Amazon

Get the world’s most popular smart speaker and all the versatile Alexa functions that it includes, except now with a handy built-in clock as well as a better speaker. This is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals you'll see. View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited (4 months): was $30.96 now $0.99 @ Amazon

For new subscribers only, sign up for Amazon Music and get 4 months for just $0.99. Subsequent months are $9.99 (or you can cancel anytime after your free trial). Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to millions of songs that you can listen to online or offline as much as you like.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now just $29.99 at Amazon

The Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. It's now at its cheapest price ever.View Deal

Kindle Unlimited: 3 months for $0 @ Amazon

Heads up, bookworms. Right now you can get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for $0. (After your 3 months it renews at $9.99/mo. or you can opt to cancel). Alternatively, you can get 6 months of Kindle Unlimited for $29.97 ($30 off). Both are among the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen this week. View Deal

Amazon Echo and Alexa

Amazon Fire TV Stick: was $39 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote, so you can find things to watch and interact with Amazon's assistant using your voice. It's $5 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $119 now $89.99 at Amazon

Get access to tons of content with Amazon's Fire TV Cube. The device is an excellent marriage of an Echo speaker and streaming provider that's able to control your living room. Plus the $50 savings make this deal as good as Black Friday's. Heads up: this was $20 cheaper on Prime Day.View Deal

Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79 now $49.99 at Amazon

The Fire HD 8 is Amazon's best overall tablet. It offers good battery life, solid performance, and access to Amazon's Alexa assistant. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $149 now $99.99 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest and boldest tablet. It sports a 10.1-inch 1080p display and a 2GHz octa-core CPU with 2GB of RAM. It's the Amazon tablet to get if you want decent power at a super cheap price. View Deal

All-new Fire 7 Kids Tablet: was $99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet features a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year worry-free warranty and protective case. View Deal

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $129 now $79.99 at Amazon

Want a bigger screen for your child? The Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet packs an 8-inch HD display, 1.3 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. This deal takes $50 off its regular price. It also includes a 2-year warranty and protective case. View Deal

Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $84.99 at Amazon

The water-resistant Kindle Paperwhite features a flush-to-screen display, which makes it one of the most impressive e-readers around. We found it easy-to-use and able to keep up with the biggest bookworms.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Oasis: was $249 now $174 @ Amazon

The rarely discounted Kindle Oasis is on sale for just $174.99. This is Amazon's top-of-the-line e-Reader and boasts a 7-inch, 300ppi screen. It's also waterproof (IPX8) so it can withstand a splash of water. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Show 5: was $258 now $179 at Amazon

Call this a match made in heaven. Normally priced at $258, Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 on sale for $179. This bundle saves you $160. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $79.99 at Amazon

The Echo Show 8 is here and it's already gotten a significant discount to $79. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. View Deal

Amazon Echo Sub: was $129 now $109.99 at Amazon

The Echo Sub pairs wirelessly with your Echo or Echo Plus to deliver down-firing, 100W deep bass via its 6-inch woofer. It's on sale for the first time. View Deal

Laptops and Tablets

Razer Blade Stealth 13: was $1,399 now $999 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Razer Blade Stealth 13 on sale for just $999.99. That's a massive $400 price cut. It packs a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Amazon Black Friday deals don't get better than this! View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (2017/128GB): was $999 now $699 at Amazon

Need an affordable Mac that has a good keyboard? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's now at an all-time price low!View Deal

MacBook Pro 13" (256GB): was $1,799 now $1,499.99 @ Amazon

This MBP configuration features a more powerful 2.4GHz CPU and better graphics via its Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655. You also get four Thunderbolt 3 ports instead of the two found in the 1.4GHz model. Again, this laptop is at an all-time price low. View Deal

Headphones and Earbuds

Bose QC35 II headphones: was $349 now $279 @Amazon

The Bose QC35 II deliver superior noise cancelling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality and 20 hours of battery life on a charge. This is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals we've seen. View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t: was $189.99 now $139.99 at Amazon

The Editor's Choice Jabra Elite Active 65t are an excellent pair or workout buds. They're small, sweat-resistant, and sound great. Even better, they're now $50 off and at their second-lowest price of the year.View Deal

AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $25 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

Gaming and Consoles

Xbox One S All Digital Console: was $249 now $149 at Amazon

The all-digital version of the Xbox One S lets you enjoy disc-free gaming. The 1TB console comes with downloads of Forza Horizon 3, Fortnite Battle Royale, and Minecraft. It's currently at an all-time price low.View Deal

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $359 now $299

This Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle throws in a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Just note that you're getting the older version with shorter battery life.View Deal

Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R): was $79 now $59

Nintendo's versatile Joy-Con controllers work great for handheld, tabletop and TV play, and just hit their lowest price ever. View Deal