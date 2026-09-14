The North Face is a brand that's most notable for their winter apparel — but right now, they're currently discounting styles for all seasons, including fall.

Whether you're planning to hit the trails, explore the great outdoors or brave a rainstorm, The North Face has great styles to keep you comfortable as temperatures start to drop and fall weather sets in. In fact, retailers like Amazon, REI and the official North Face site are knocking up to 50% off select styles as we speak.

From jackets and parkas to pants and backpacks, The North Face has plenty of deals to keep you stylish and ready for fall. To take advantage of these incredible deals, keep on reading for all my favorite picks from The North Face sale.

The North Face Apparel Deals

Save 37% The North Face Dock Worker Recycled Beanie: was $30 now $19 at Amazon Right now this Dock Worker Recycled Beanie from The North Face is on sale starting from $19. It's super stylish thanks to its range of muted color options and The North Face logo patch. Plus, its deep fit maximizes warmth. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Sunriser Hoodie (Men's): was $80 now $56 at The North Face This attractive hoodie has more going for it than just looks, thanks to The North Face’s Lightrange finish, which provides UPF protection, anti-odor technology, and moisture-wicking properties. It also has reflective elements on the chest and back, making it a great pick for evening runners. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Basin Pants (Men's): was $100 now $59 at The North Face If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket (Women's): was $150 now $75 at REI The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Antora Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $91 at Amazon $91 is a great deal for this lightweight, weather-resistant shell. A core piece of outerwear no one should leave home without, the Antora Jacket boasts impressive rain-repellent capabilities. A drawstring-adjustable hood provides extra H2O protection, while a storm flap protects the main zipper from seepage during downpours. More importantly, as far as rain shells go, few can match the style factor of the Antora. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Antora Rain Hoodie (Men's): was $120 now $98 at The North Face The Antora Hoodie is a perfect match for the unpredictable fall weather. Made sustainably, the jacket boasts a waterproof and breathable seam-sealed DryVent 2L shell with non-PFC DWR finish to keep you dry, plus a 100% windproof fabric to help you stay protected. It's a steal at just $98. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket (Women's): was $160 now $112 at REI The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket is the kind of shell you’ll thank yourself for when the rain hits mid-hike or dog walk. It’s breathable, practical, and full of easy-access pockets. It looks great outdoors and just as good around town. I never travel without a waterproof jacket for fall city breaks, and this one fits the bill perfectly. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Bag Deals

The North Face Jester Daypack: was $75 now $62 at REI This backpack features tons of compartments — including a laptop sleeve — and can even stand up on its own. Its padded shoulder straps offer comfort and it also has two grab handles on top making it convenient to open and provide a balanced carry. It’s also endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association thanks to its comfortable FlexVent suspension system. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Borealis Commuter Laptop Backpack: was $99 now $81 at Amazon It's not just you that you need to keep dry this fall! You'll need to protect your stuff, too. This laptop bag from The North Face is water repellent, has ergonomic support and bungee cords to keep it compact. As well as the main compartment, there are five additional pockets to keep your stuff organized. Read more Read less ▼