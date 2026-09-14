17 best North Face deals to shop for fall — up to 50% off rain jackets, fleeces, hats and more
Stock up on North Face apparel for your next fall adventure
The North Face is a brand that's most notable for their winter apparel — but right now, they're currently discounting styles for all seasons, including fall.
Whether you're planning to hit the trails, explore the great outdoors or brave a rainstorm, The North Face has great styles to keep you comfortable as temperatures start to drop and fall weather sets in. In fact, retailers like Amazon, REI and the official North Face site are knocking up to 50% off select styles as we speak.
From jackets and parkas to pants and backpacks, The North Face has plenty of deals to keep you stylish and ready for fall. To take advantage of these incredible deals, keep on reading for all my favorite picks from The North Face sale.
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- The North Face Aphrodite 2.0 Capri (Women's): was $70 now $49
- The North Face Sunriser Hoodie (Men's): was $80 now $56
- The North Face Jester Everyday Laptop Backpack: was $75 now $59
- The North Face Basin Pants (Men's): was $100 now $59
- The North Face Osito Lux Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $65
- The North Face Antora Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $91
- The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket (Women's): was $160 now $112
The North Face Apparel Deals
Right now this Dock Worker Recycled Beanie from The North Face is on sale starting from $19. It's super stylish thanks to its range of muted color options and The North Face logo patch. Plus, its deep fit maximizes warmth.
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The perfect pants for all weather conditions — these Aphrodite 2.0 Capris from The North Face are water repellent and wick sweat off your body. You also get UPF 40+ sun protection.
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This attractive hoodie has more going for it than just looks, thanks to The North Face’s Lightrange finish, which provides UPF protection, anti-odor technology, and moisture-wicking properties. It also has reflective elements on the chest and back, making it a great pick for evening runners.
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If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.
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It's hard to say no to this fleece with 50% off. It's made of soft polyester fleece, with an athletic look and lightweight feel. Make sure to grab one to layer up when temperatures drop on crisp fall days.
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The super soft Osito Jacket is made with a supersoft high-pile fleece and provides instant, lightweight warmth. It has a rib-knit collar, hem and cuffs for better warmth retention in chilly weather.
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If you're a runner, you need this ¼-zip for the colder months. Not only does it help regulate body temperature with its innovative insulating fabric, it also actively moves moisture away from the body.
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The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions.
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$91 is a great deal for this lightweight, weather-resistant shell. A core piece of outerwear no one should leave home without, the Antora Jacket boasts impressive rain-repellent capabilities. A drawstring-adjustable hood provides extra H2O protection, while a storm flap protects the main zipper from seepage during downpours. More importantly, as far as rain shells go, few can match the style factor of the Antora.
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The Antora Hoodie is a perfect match for the unpredictable fall weather. Made sustainably, the jacket boasts a waterproof and breathable seam-sealed DryVent 2L shell with non-PFC DWR finish to keep you dry, plus a 100% windproof fabric to help you stay protected. It's a steal at just $98.
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The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket is the kind of shell you’ll thank yourself for when the rain hits mid-hike or dog walk. It’s breathable, practical, and full of easy-access pockets. It looks great outdoors and just as good around town. I never travel without a waterproof jacket for fall city breaks, and this one fits the bill perfectly.
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This The North Face jacket pairs low-key, relaxed style with tons of warmth. Whether you're commuting in cold weather or venturing in the great outdoors, you'll stay warm thanks to its Heatseeker synthetic insulation.
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This lightweight puffer blends recycled down with synthetic insulation for maximum warmth and weather resistance in a tidy, easy-to-stow package. Zonal sheet insulation and a water-repellant finish round out the feature set.
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When only the warmest coat will do, grab this Arctic Parka from The North Face. It's packed with 600-fill waterfowl down insulation, but is lightweight and packs away easily when the weather changes.
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The North Face Bag Deals
The North Face Jester backpack is the ideal campus backpack. It has a 30 liter capacity, a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, and a front organization pocket with mesh water bottle holders.
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This backpack features tons of compartments — including a laptop sleeve — and can even stand up on its own. Its padded shoulder straps offer comfort and it also has two grab handles on top making it convenient to open and provide a balanced carry. It’s also endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association thanks to its comfortable FlexVent suspension system.
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It's not just you that you need to keep dry this fall! You'll need to protect your stuff, too. This laptop bag from The North Face is water repellent, has ergonomic support and bungee cords to keep it compact. As well as the main compartment, there are five additional pockets to keep your stuff organized.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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