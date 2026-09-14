Fantasy fiction is one of the most enchanting genres there is. Open up a fantasy novel and you'll be transported to magical worlds unlike our own and encounter brave heroes, powerful wizards, and many devious foes.

For this list I've picked out 18 of the best fantasy novels ever written. Because fantasy fiction loves a saga, these are almost all the first books in trilogies or even longer series. I've opted for one book per author, with one very notable exception (you can probably guess who that is).

From all time classics like The Hobbit, to newer works like The Lies of Locke Lamora and Piranesi – one of my favorite books of all time – there's loads to choose from here. When you've finished here, make sure check out our guide to the best sci-fi books, too.

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