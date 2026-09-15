If you can't stop doomscrolling, this overlooked Netflix drama is the escape you need

"Finding yourself in the wilderness" has basically become a subgenre at this point, with films like "Wild," "Into the Wild" and "A Walk in the Woods" all tapping into the transformative power of journeying through the natural world. "Penelope" is a hidden-gem Netflix drama that drama does something similar on a serial scale, following a Washington teen who feels deeply out of place in modern society and is drawn into the unknown, uncultivated wilderness over eight captivating episodes.

Co-created by Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn, "Penelope" is a charming, contemplative coming-of-age series you likely missed when it quietly debuted on the streaming service in September 2024. Such is the blessing and curse of Netflix regularly updating its streaming library; high-quality, thoughtful titles can easily slip through the cracks of your endless feed. But that's where Tom's Guide comes in; we track down the hidden gems so you don't have to spend your evening endlessly scrolling through options.

If you have ever felt overwhelmed by constant notifications or felt an intense urge to leave your phone behind and just disappear into nature, this show was made for you. Boasting a very good 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it delivers a rare, quiet sanctuary from the noise of daily life. Here is exactly why you need to add "Penelope" to your Netflix watchlist tonight.

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What is 'Penelope' on Netflix about?

The titular Penelope is a disillusioned 16-year-old (played by "Little Fires Everywhere" alum Megan Stott) living in the Pacific Northwest with her parents (Barry O'Neil and Cynthia Geary). During a high school camping trip, Penelope has the harsh realization that she, unlike many of her Gen Z peers, feels deeply alienated by tech-filled modern society.

Penelope | Season 1 (2024) | Official Trailer | 4K | Netflix | Duplass Bros Productions - YouTube Watch On

She decides to walk away from her family and friends, leaving behind a note asking not to be searched for, and sets off to forge a new existence in the Washington wilderness. Along her journey of self-discovery, she has to tap into survival skills to locate food and navigate the weather, all the while encountering fellow travelers — the nomadic Helena (Krisha Fairchild), indie musician Sam (Austin Abrams) and potential love interest Peter (Rhenzy Feliz) — who leave her questioning what it means to belong somewhere.

Why I recommend you stream 'Penelope' on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Though nearly two years later, we're still waiting to hear whether or not Netflix will be bringing this underrated gem back for a second season, "Penelope" is still well worth a watch. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics praised: "A gorgeously shot wish-fulfillment fantasy for anyone who has ever wanted respite from modernity, 'Penelope' is a distinctive and refreshing addition to the YA genre."

Carried largely by the young Megan Stott — who imbues the titular character with raw vulnerability and youthful determination, earning an Independent Spirit Award nod for Best Breakthrough Performance in a New Scripted Series in the process — "Penelope" is an immersive viewing experience, with stunning nature cinematography and a thoughtfully slow pace that will leave you feeling like you, too, left the grid far behind, even for just a few hours.

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Stream "Penelope" on Netflix now

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