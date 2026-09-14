The Mac mini is the best value computer you can buy. I say that as both a deals expert and Mac mini M4 Pro owner. Sure, Apple recently raised the price of its tiny computer, but excluding the MacBook Neo — the Mac mini is the most affordable Mac you can get right now. And unlike the MacBook Neo, the Mac mini M6 is loaded with power.

For a limited time, you can preorder the new Mac mini M6 for $879 at Amazon. It's a minor $20 off, but it's the first discount I've seen on Apple's new Mac. If you want even more power, you can preorder the Mac mini M5 Pro for $1,669 at Amazon. That's $30 off.

Mac mini 2026 preorders

Apple Mac mini (M6): was $899 now $879 at Amazon The new Mac mini M6 claims to be 4.8x faster than the M4-based Mac mini. The base model should provide enough horsepower for most as it comes with Apple’s new M6 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You also get plenty of ports in a tiny package with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI and Ethernet.

Apple Mac mini (M5 Pro): was $1,699 now $1,669 at Amazon The pro model of the smallest Mac yet takes things up a notch with more power and storage. It comes with Apple’s M5 Pro chip, 24GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Likewise, instead of Thunderbolt 4 ports, this upgraded model comes with three even faster Thunderbolt 5 ports.

I own the Mac mini M4 Pro and it's hands-down the most powerful Mac I've ever purchased. We even called it the best mini PC you can buy right now. We've yet to review the M6 Mac mini, but it's safe to say this will be another powerhouse. Apple has kept a lot of the DNA that made the previous mini so great, including a wide range of ports for connectivity and a sleek, easy-to-hide design that looks at home in any desk set-up.

The base model includes Apple's new M6 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. You also get two USB-C ports and a headphone jack up front where you can actually reach them. On the back, you'll find Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port and a gigabit Ethernet port, which can be upgraded to a 10 gigabit port.

The only downside I can think of is that the base model still includes a paltry 256GB SSD. For the new higher price, I would've preferred to see at least a 512GB SSD. Despite these issues, this remains one of the best mini PCs on the market today.