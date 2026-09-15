I just completed my first Metrix fitness competition dubbed 'The new Hyrox' — here's my honest verdict

It's no surprise that the popularity of fitness competitions such as the CrossFit Games, Hyrox and marathons continues to soar. It seems we just love testing the boundaries of our physical and mental abilities — speed, power, endurance and everything in between.

The enormous success of Hyrox, in particular, has seen other brands follow suit in a bid to be the next biggest thing. And with that, a competition called Metrix has arrived. It will put your endurance to the ultimate test across five stations and 50 minutes of work.

I headed to Magazine London this month with a willing friend to try it out for myself. Here's what happened when we competed.

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What is Metrix?

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Metrix blends a competitive workout (complete with a cash prize) with what is basically a night out; a DJ is pumping out club classics throughout, and it's like being thrown into a nightclub, except you're drinking carb gels rather than beers.

Like Hyrox, there's a warm-up space, recovery zone and even food trucks and beer stations outside for participants to enjoy post-workout. But before we could take a good look around, we needed to head over to the Lululemon zone, drop our bags, down said carb gel and begin our warm-up before the 12:15 wave time.

Here's the workout format:

10-minute ski erg: You-Go-I-Go (YGIG) for max meters

You-Go-I-Go (YGIG) for max meters 10 minutes of burpee jumpovers: YGIG for max reps

YGIG for max reps 10-minute row: YGIG for max meters

YGIG for max meters 10-minute bike erg: YGIG for max meters

YGIG for max meters 5-minute 60kg sled push: YGIG max lengths, straight into:

YGIG max lengths, straight into: 5-minute shuttle runs: YGIG max lengths

You'll work for a total of 50 minutes split between you however you like, and you can swap as often as you need. Between each block, there's a four-minute recovery window for you to move stations. At each station, you'll sign in to an iPad using your unique team ID number, then save and exit as you leave.

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During the sled push and shuttle runs, you'll tap the screen on one end of each effort to log your rounds. Other than that, you just need to focus on clocking up the reps and distances, and the iPad logs the rest.

Unlike Hyrox, you'll aim for an all-out effort each block, then take a rest. There's a lot less running, but each of your efforts will be reaching near maximum output.

I just completed my first ever Metrix, and this is what happened

Metrix is more cardio-based than Hyrox in the sense that Hyrox uses more loaded movement, even though you run more. Metrix also feels like a nightclub, with the lights dimmed, strobes and a lot of early 2000s club classics (as a 90s baby, this is my happy place).

It's certainly more accessible to all levels of fitness than Hyrox, given the sled is 60kg for both men and women and the entire race is partner work. So, how did we get on?

(Image credit: Metrix)

Tech takes over

Each station relies on sensors and iPads to track your reps and distances. Although it felt very accurate, our iPad fell off the stand and logged itself out during our shuttle runs, and so our last few rounds weren't counted. One of the guys on hand said he would manually add them, but this never materialized on our final scorecard, sadly.

Other than that, the process worked seamlessly, which is pretty impressive. Especially for the burpees, as each rep can only be counted if you fully stand and extend your hips and knees. Those no-reps are a fast way to lose efficiency.

My legs were cooked

10 minutes of burpees, straight into a row, straight into the bike erg, then straight over to sled pushes and shuttle runs. Yikes. The hardest transition for me was from the bike (my Achilles' heel) to the sleds. Although I'm used to the much heavier sled efforts of Hyrox, the 60kg weight still really tested me at the final station.

While the burpees, shuttle runs and other ergs will test out-and-out endurance, the sleds and bikes require power, so I recommend training your lower body if you plan to compete. That said, you can definitely claw it back by being strategic with your partner and deciding how you split your efforts.

It's more challenging than I expected

Naively, I thought that the club-like atmosphere and the four-minute recovery periods would make this workout a hell of a lot easier than Hyrox, but while it was more accessible, it was far from easy. Humbled.

That said, you need the rest because it allows you to bring your heart rate down before the next maximum effort. During Hyrox races, you're trying to find a pace that you can maintain, whereas here, you've got 10 minutes to rack up as much work as you can.

I am someone who needs music in my ears in the gym or when I'm out running, so having it at full volume during Metrix was really helpful for my mood and motivation.

We messed up the last station

During the pre-race briefing, we were advised to ensure the sled is back behind the start line before the 5-minute timer runs down so that we can move straight into the shuttle runs without rest. However, we realized that with just 10 seconds to go, our sled was all the way down the other end of the track, and we had to push it back in before we could run.

I would advise giving yourself a solid 30 seconds to ensure your sled is back. After all, you're more likely to clock up runs than you are sled pushes, so it's crucial to start the shuttles on time. Notes taken for next time.

If you don't train, I would prepare

I train about four to five times a week doing a mix of Pilates, strength, yoga and running. I didn't train for Metrix, but I was confident that my existing experience in the gym would pull me through, and it did. However, a lot of trained individuals went into this race, many of them Hyrox lovers, so it wasn't easy to get a good finishing place.

While it is accessible, I recommend training beforehand in the weeks or even months leading up to the event. I would focus on familiarizing yourself with each machine and practicing on them to improve your endurance and cardio fitness.

I would also recommend lower-body workouts to include squats, lunges and other compound exercises, but with higher reps and lighter loads, as you need to move fast but not heavy. Incorporating pull- and push-based work will also help with your rows and burpees. Exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, bent-over rows and high pulls are all useful to try.

Ready to try for yourself? You can find the list of upcoming dates on the Metrix calendar.

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