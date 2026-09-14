13 best Birkenstock deals to shop before fall — starting at just $18
Versatile sandal and clog deals to carry you into fall
Fall is just around the corner — and if you’re looking for the perfect pair of shoes to carry you from end of summer into autumn, I have just the thing for you: Birkenstocks!
Birkenstocks are my favorite sandal brand thanks to their optimal style, comfort and versatility. Yes, the brand is notoriously pricey, but I have good news: Retailers like Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and Zappos are hosting early fall sales with deals on top-rated Birkenstock sandals and clogs. Even better, select styles start at the extremely low price of $18 (No, that's not a typo).
If you're ready to upgrade your sandal game for fall, keep scrolling to check out all these rare discounted Birkenstock styles with up to 67% off.
Quick Links
- shop all Birkenstock deals at Amazon
- shop all Birkenstock deals at Nordstrom
- shop all Birkenstock deals at Zappos
- shop all Birkenstock deals at Nordstrom Rack
- Birkenstock Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA Slide (Women's): was $54 now $18
- Birkenstock Papilio Florida Platform Flex (Women's): was $123 now $68
- Birkenstock Florida Sandal (Women's): was $150 now $100
- Birkenstock Boston Big Buckle Clog (Women's): was $179 now $125
- Birkenstock Milano Big Buckle (Women's): was $170 now $134
Best Birkenstock Deals
A pair of Birkenstocks for $18??? Sign me up. Summer is still hanging around and these waterproof slides are perfect for the beach and pool. They feature a rubber-like texture with sleek adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole.
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These Papilio by Birkenstock sandals feature a platform and three straps for extra support. Reviewers love their iconic design and comfortable, adjustable fit.
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If you're not a fan of buckles, these Birkenstock sandals have suede straps that are easy to operate. These also have a comfortable and durable design, with a contoured cork footbed.
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While several of the men's Birkenstocks are already sold out in this sale, these slides are boasting nearly 35% off and are still available in most sizes. Made of richly textured leather, a sturdy EVA sole and a signature cork footbed, you'll want to sport these all fall long (and beyond).
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Triple the straps for triple the style! These Papilio by Birkenstock sandals have three straps with silver-colored metal straps. Reviewers love their comfortable, adjustable fit.
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These Birkenstocks feature just one oversized buckle for a touch of trendy. But style isn't the only thing these sandals are known for — comfort is at the forefront of this model. Their cushioned footbed absorbs shock and mimics the shape of a healthy foot, while the medial and metatarsal arches support the instep and ball of your foot.
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These supportive sandals are extra cozy thanks to their genuine shearling lining. Featuring two oversized, adjustable buckles, you'll get an enhanced fit with targeted contouring and cushioning in the footbed.
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These classic canvas Birkenstocks just got a glamorous update! Glossy oversized buckles add a fun twist of style while the slide sandal's cushy footbed is as comfortable as ever. This version of the sandal is made from nubuck leather that boasts a natural, rustic appearance. The sandal comes in a few different colors, although, prices may vary.
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This is yet another variation on our favorite classic Birkenstock slide — and this time they're super shiny. The slides are also decorated with a broader buckle design for a bold yet fun look.
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Birkenstock sandals + fuzzy comfort? Perfection! These sandals are ideal as the weather cools down. You'll also love wearing these cozy slides when relaxing at home.
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The Birkenstock Boston Big Buckle Clogs make a statement! Available in three different colors, they are the perfect complement to any outfit. These are made with exquisite leather and feature an iconic oversized buckle.
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If you need a little extra support from your sandals, this pair is the way to go. Featuring three oversized, adjustable buckles and a slingback strap, you'll get an enhanced fit with targeted contouring and cushioning in the footbed.
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Clogs are so in this fall — which is why these classy and comfy Birkenstock clogs deserve a spot in your cart. This nubuck clog features Birkenstock's legendary cork-latex footbed that mimics the contours of your foot for excellent walking support.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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