Fall is just around the corner — and if you’re looking for the perfect pair of shoes to carry you from end of summer into autumn, I have just the thing for you: Birkenstocks!

Birkenstocks are my favorite sandal brand thanks to their optimal style, comfort and versatility. Yes, the brand is notoriously pricey, but I have good news: Retailers like Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack and Zappos are hosting early fall sales with deals on top-rated Birkenstock sandals and clogs. Even better, select styles start at the extremely low price of $18 (No, that's not a typo).

If you're ready to upgrade your sandal game for fall, keep scrolling to check out all these rare discounted Birkenstock styles with up to 67% off.

Best Birkenstock Deals

Save 67% Birkenstock Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA Slide (Women's): was $54 now $18 at Nordstrom Rack A pair of Birkenstocks for $18??? Sign me up. Summer is still hanging around and these waterproof slides are perfect for the beach and pool. They feature a rubber-like texture with sleek adjustable straps and a grippy traction sole. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Kyoto Desert Slide Sandal (Men's): was $150 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack While several of the men's Birkenstocks are already sold out in this sale, these slides are boasting nearly 35% off and are still available in most sizes. Made of richly textured leather, a sturdy EVA sole and a signature cork footbed, you'll want to sport these all fall long (and beyond). Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Madrid Big Buckle Slide Sandal (Women's): was $154 now $109 at Nordstrom These Birkenstocks feature just one oversized buckle for a touch of trendy. But style isn't the only thing these sandals are known for — comfort is at the forefront of this model. Their cushioned footbed absorbs shock and mimics the shape of a healthy foot, while the medial and metatarsal arches support the instep and ball of your foot. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Nubuck Leather (Women's): was $170 now $119 at Zappos.com These classic canvas Birkenstocks just got a glamorous update! Glossy oversized buckles add a fun twist of style while the slide sandal's cushy footbed is as comfortable as ever. This version of the sandal is made from nubuck leather that boasts a natural, rustic appearance. The sandal comes in a few different colors, although, prices may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Boston Big Buckle Clog (Women's): was $179 now $125 at Zappos.com The Birkenstock Boston Big Buckle Clogs make a statement! Available in three different colors, they are the perfect complement to any outfit. These are made with exquisite leather and feature an iconic oversized buckle. Read more Read less ▼