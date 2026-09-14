Amazon's Asics running shoe sale continues! The fall is one of the best times of year to run — you're avoiding the winter chill, allergy season in spring and the sweltering summer heat. I've found a bunch of great discounts on some of Asics' most popular shoes, so make sure to check them out.

The Asics Novablast 6 is our new winner for the best running shoe. But that means now is the perfect time to grab the Asics Novablast 5 on sale for $129. Both shoes are extremely comfortable and propulsive (and we previously ranked the Novablast 5 as the best running shoe on the market.)

Note: Prices can vary depending on the size and color you choose — check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals.

Asics Shoes

Asics Gel-Contend 9 (Men's): was $75 now $54 at Amazon The ASICS GEL-Contend 9 is a great all around shoe with a breathable upper that moves with your foot and has extra cushioning to keep things soft underfoot. It’s ideal if you’re new to running or want a budget-friendly shoe that feels supportive for workouts, easy miles or long walks. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Venture 10 (Women's): was $80 now $53 at Amazon These shoes are excellent for runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Asics Dynablast 5 (Men's): was $120 now $69 at Amazon The Dynablast 5 is a comfy, everyday running and workout shoe that will feel bouncy underfoot thanks to a responsive midsole foam. You may have to have a flick through the different colors available on sale to find your size. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors." Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Excite 11 (Women's): was $90 now $74 at Amazon The Gel-Excite 11 are now on sale for a discount, bringing their price under $75. Designed for running and fitness, it brings a higher stack and a super soft and comfortable feel underfoot. The reflective details are also handy if you're working out in low light. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Nimbus 26 (Women's): was $140 now $74 at Amazon While there's a newer model available, a 46% saving on the Gel Nimbus 26 is an absolute steal. Plenty of lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper make this the perfect shoe for longer miles, in my opinion. Read more Read less ▼

Asics GT-1000 14 Running Shoes (Women's): was $110 now $79 at Amazon Asics' affordable series of GT-1000 running shoes are even better with a discount. The 14th iteration of the shoe features a 3D guidance system built in to keep you stable on your feet as you run! Read more Read less ▼

Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now $99 at Amazon At 42% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 (Women's): was $140 now $89 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 often gets overlooked because of the popularity of the Novablast and Gel-Nimbus lines, but it's usually available for less than those shoes, and it's a comfortable, fairly lightweight daily trainer in its own right. We've tested the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 model, and it's not a major update on the 27, so this deal on the older shoe is much better value. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Noosa TRI 16 Running Shoes (Women's): was $135 now $99 at Amazon The Asics Noosa TRI 16 is guaranteed to bring a pop of life to your running outfits. The shoe features a curved sole to increase your efficiency while running and packs extra cushioning into the midsole to absorb impact. Read more Read less ▼