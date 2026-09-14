9 Birdfy smart feeders that turn your yard into a birdwatching hub — from $80
Keep track of everything flying into your garden this fall
Whether you're a dedicated birdwatcher or just someone who likes to keep track of whatever flies into your garden, a smart bird feeder is a great idea.
For this article I've selected nine of the best models from Birdfy, a company which specializes in creating feature-packed bird feeders equipped with cameras and even AI-features that help identify the species of whichever bird has just landed on your box. These range from great value models that clock in at well under $100 to more advanced models that can capture 2K video footage and audio. Many of these units are solar-powered, too.
As we enter Fall, it's a great time to install one of these in your garden and catch all of the latest avian action!
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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