9 Birdfy smart feeders that turn your yard into a birdwatching hub — from $80

Whether you're a dedicated birdwatcher or just someone who likes to keep track of whatever flies into your garden, a smart bird feeder is a great idea.

For this article I've selected nine of the best models from Birdfy, a company which specializes in creating feature-packed bird feeders equipped with cameras and even AI-features that help identify the species of whichever bird has just landed on your box. These range from great value models that clock in at well under $100 to more advanced models that can capture 2K video footage and audio. Many of these units are solar-powered, too.

As we enter Fall, it's a great time to install one of these in your garden and catch all of the latest avian action!

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