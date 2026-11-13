Stop working from your couch: 12 home office essentials from Best Buy's early Black Friday sale
Kit your home office out for less with these great deals
Best Buy's pre-Black Friday sale rolls on — and the deals keep coming. This time we're taking a look at some of the home office essentials that can be found for discounted prices at the retailer right now.
From comfortable office chairs to essentials like printers and phones, picking up a few of these pieces will help transform a regular room into your home office. There's also a great electric standing desk in this list and a Bluetooth speaker, so you can play music while you work.
These deals are time-limited, so make sure to take advantage of them while they're still live. It's a great opportunity to build your home office for significantly less.
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.