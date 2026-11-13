Stop working from your couch: 12 home office essentials from Best Buy's early Black Friday sale

Best Buy's pre-Black Friday sale rolls on — and the deals keep coming. This time we're taking a look at some of the home office essentials that can be found for discounted prices at the retailer right now.

From comfortable office chairs to essentials like printers and phones, picking up a few of these pieces will help transform a regular room into your home office. There's also a great electric standing desk in this list and a Bluetooth speaker, so you can play music while you work.

These deals are time-limited, so make sure to take advantage of them while they're still live. It's a great opportunity to build your home office for significantly less.

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