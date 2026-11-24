Apple makes the best tablets around, but they're definitely not cheap, with every model getting a price hike in 2026. Black Friday deals are your chance to reverse that trend, with several models now up to $100 off.

One of the best Black Friday iPad deals right now is the brand-new iPad mini 8 for $100 off. It offers a larger OLED display, faster A20 Pro chip in a thinner and lighter design., The 11-inch iPad Air M4 is also $100 off, as well as the 13-inch iPad Pro.

Here are the best iPad Black Friday deals I've checked today. And be sure to check out our best Apple Black Friday deals live blog for all of the latest Apple deals on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPhones and more.

Black Friday iPad deals

Save $70 Apple iPad (11-inch/A16/128GB): was $449 now $379 at Amazon The iPad (11th Gen) is a great option for kids or anyone who just wants a simple tablet for surfing the web, playing videos and playing less demanding games. It remains the best Apple tablet for most people. In our iPad 11 review, we said it has significantly improved performance thanks to its A16 chip, longer battery life, and a larger 128GB starting storage option; Apple's entry-level tablet is among its best. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad mini (8.3"/A17 Pro/128GB): was $599 now $499 at Amazon The last-gen iPad mini 7 is a fantastic compact tablet that's now on sale for Black Friday. As we said in our iPad mini 7 review, it delivers excellent performance and battery life while retaining its predecessor's vibrant display and portable design. Though it keeps the portrait-oriented front camera and is incompatible with Apple Pencil 2, this tablet’s strengths outweigh its flaws. Read more Read less ▼

New Model Save $100 Apple iPad mini (8.5"/A20 Pro/128GB): was $699 now $599 at Amazon The iPad mini 8 is the most significant upgrade to Apple’s smallest tablet. In our iPad mini 8 review, we loved its thinner, lighter design, as well as the stunning new 8.5-inch OLED display. Powered by the A20 Pro chip, it also delivers fast performance and more than all-day battery life. Though pricier and missing features like Face ID and a 120Hz refresh rate, it still delivers a first-rate iPad experience. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Air (11"/M4/128GB): was $749 now $649 at Amazon The iPad Air M4 retains everything we loved about the M3 iPad Air, but now it has a faster processor and Wi-Fi 7 — all for $100 off. While not perfect, as we said in our iPad Air M4 review, that doesn't prevent it from being the best tablet for the money. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Air (13"/M4/128GB): was $949 now $849 at Amazon This is the same iPad Air M4, only in a larger 13-inch size. This configuration packs an M4 chip and 128GB. This is worth getting if you want a 13-inch iPad that doesn't cost as much as an iPad Pro. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Pro (11"/M5/256GB): was $1,199 now $1,099 at Amazon The iPad Pro M5 retains the same elegant, lightweight design and beautiful OLED panel as its predecessor. Like I said in my iPad Pro M5 review, even though it’s not a substantial upgrade, the M5’s fast performance and the productivity-focused iPadOS 27 make this the most powerful and useful iPad Pro yet. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad Pro (13"/M5/256GB): was $1,499 now $1,399 at Amazon If you want a larger screen, you can get the 13-inch iPad Pro model. This tablet is my daily driver thanks to its gorgeous tandem OLED panel that makes everything I watch look its best. And when paired with the Apple Magic Keyboard, it's also a decent laptop replacement. Read more Read less ▼

Shop more Black Friday deals

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.