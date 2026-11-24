PS5 Black Friday Deals 2026 LIVE Staff picked deals:

1. Quick Links

2. Editor's Choice

3. Latest updates

Even if PS5 consoles aren't on sale or readily available, you can save big on the latest games and peripherals during Black Friday. So if you're looking to beef up your gaming library or want a brand-new controller, we've got you covered.

Right now, the PS5 DualSense controller is $20 off. Game-wise, Marvel's Wolverine is also $20 off, and Stellar Blade is currently $40 off! I also like the Razer Raiju V3 Pro controller for a cool $63 off.

I'll keep updating this live blog with the latest and greatest PS5 deals I find, so bookmark this page! Also, don't forget to check out the annual PlayStation Store Black Friday sale to save even more.

Editor's Picks

Saros: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Saros is a relentless, exciting, and demanding rogue-lite shooter that combines cinematic spectacle with tight bullet-hell combat. It’s a marvelous follow-up to Returnal that retains the best bits of its predecessor while sanding down its (minor) rough edges. It pulls few punches, but you'll find yourself saying “one more run” on a loop. Read more Read less ▼

Stellar Blade: was $69 now $29 at Amazon Stellar Blade is an excellent hack-and-slash action-adventure game that takes full advantage of the PS5's horsepower. Featuring thrilling combat sequences, an engaging story and drop-dead gorgeous graphics, this is a PS5 game worth owning. Read more Read less ▼

Marvel's Wolverine: was $69 now $49 at Amazon Marvel’s Wolverine is a slickly presented superhero romp that casts players as the iconic mutant. Combat is extremely violent, as the character demands, but also highly repetitive. At least the enjoyable (if predictable) original comic book story gives players a reason to keep going. Read more Read less ▼

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54 at Best Buy Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Standard colourways, including white, midnight black, cosmic red, and galactic purple, are down to £43 here, beating PlayStation Direct’s sale price. Read more Read less ▼