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Best Black Friday PS5 deals LIVE at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and more
Build your PS5 library thanks to these awesome sales
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
Even if PS5 consoles aren't on sale or readily available, you can save big on the latest games and peripherals during Black Friday. So if you're looking to beef up your gaming library or want a brand-new controller, we've got you covered.
Right now, the PS5 DualSense controller is $20 off. Game-wise, Marvel's Wolverine is also $20 off, and Stellar Blade is currently $40 off! I also like the Razer Raiju V3 Pro controller for a cool $63 off.
I'll keep updating this live blog with the latest and greatest PS5 deals I find, so bookmark this page! Also, don't forget to check out the annual PlayStation Store Black Friday sale to save even more.
PS5 Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- shop all PS5 accessories/games at Amazon
- Stellar Blade: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon
- PS5 DualSense controller: was $74 now $54 @ Amazon
- Marvel's Wolverine: was $69 now $79 @ Amazon
- Razer Raiju V3 Pro: was $129 now $156 @ Amazon
- PlayStation Portal: $249 @ Best Buy
- PS5 Slim (digital): $599 @ GameStop
- PS5 Pro: $899 @ Walmart
Editor's Picks
Saros is a relentless, exciting, and demanding rogue-lite shooter that combines cinematic spectacle with tight bullet-hell combat. It’s a marvelous follow-up to Returnal that retains the best bits of its predecessor while sanding down its (minor) rough edges. It pulls few punches, but you'll find yourself saying “one more run” on a loop.
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Stellar Blade is an excellent hack-and-slash action-adventure game that takes full advantage of the PS5's horsepower. Featuring thrilling combat sequences, an engaging story and drop-dead gorgeous graphics, this is a PS5 game worth owning.
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Marvel’s Wolverine is a slickly presented superhero romp that casts players as the iconic mutant. Combat is extremely violent, as the character demands, but also highly repetitive. At least the enjoyable (if predictable) original comic book story gives players a reason to keep going.
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Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Standard colourways, including white, midnight black, cosmic red, and galactic purple, are down to £43 here, beating PlayStation Direct’s sale price.
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The PS5 is hard to come by this Black Friday, and if you do find one, it's at retail. That stings, but it doesn't hurt to get a PS5 when you can. This model is the base PS5 Slim, now the cheapest PS5 available. It comes with an 825GB SSD.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Are PS5 consoles discounted?
The short answer is no. Thanks to high demand from everyone wanting to play GTA 6, and RAMageddon constraining supply, finding a PS5, let alone one on sale, is extremely difficult this Black Friday. Again, I'll keep you posted if and when I find any discounts, but I wanted to set expectations.
For now, if you want a PS5, the PS5 Slim is the "cheapest" option at $599. I used those air quotes because this system is now $200 more than its original MSRP thanks to price hikes.
- Sony PS5 Slim: $599 @ GameStop
Black Friday PS5 deals have arrived!
Black Friday is effectively here, as retailers are already slashing prices on PS5 games and peripherals. Discounted PS5 systems are super rare this year, but I'll keep you posted the instant I see one on sale. To that end, keep it locked here for all the latest PS5 sales!
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