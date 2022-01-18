Best weighted blanket sales in January 2022

This might just be the most important time to pick up a weighted blanket — the chilliest evenings of the year just seem to go on and on. Luckily, there are lots of great weighted blanket sales to choose from right now, so you can sleep better without spending a fortune.

The best weighted blankets are designed to keep you warm, and induce deeper and more restful sleep than traditional blankets. Their extra weight can reduce anxiety and stress and can even ease insomnia. If you've never slept with a weighted blanket before, you may be surprised at how big a difference they can make.

We've scoured all the January sales that retailers are offering and found the best deals on weighted blankets for you. For an even better sleep, check out our list of the best mattress sales too.

Best weighted blanket sales

Nectar Weighted Blanket: was $149 now $99 @ Nectar

$50 off: Rarely on sale, the Nectar Weighted Blanket offers either 15 or 20 pounds of weight creating the perfect night's sleep for anyone who has trouble falling asleep. It features a glass bead filling that evenly distributes weight across your body. Plus, it has a removable cover with antimicrobial protection. This is one of the best weighted blanket sales we've seen.

YnM Weighted Blanket: was $79 now $38 @ Amazon

Amazon Best Seller: The YnM weighted blanket is the #1 best-selling weighted blanket on Amazon. It comes with inner compartments to distribute the weight, ties to connect the blanket to your duvet, and 100% Oeko-Tex certified cotton. This blanket is on sale for just $39 with coupon.

Layla weighted blanket: was $169 now $108 @ Layla

Layla is taking 40% off its entire line of weighted blankets. The blanket has been specifically designed to improve sleep and reduce stress levels, and it's available in three different sizes: twin (15 lbs.), queen (20 lbs.), and king (25 lbs.). Prices now start from just $108.

Brooklyn Bedding Weighted Blanket: was $159 now $119 @ Brooklyn Bedding

Available in 15-lb. and 20-lb. options, the Brooklyn Bedding Dual Therapy Weighted Blanket features a flippable and removable duvet cover. One side blankets you with ultra cozy warmth and the other side provides the tranquility of weight. Both sizes are 25% off via coupon "MLK25", which you can apply during checkout.

Bear Weighted Blanket: was $150 now $120 @ Bear

The Bear Weighted Blanket offers 15 lbs. of cozy comfort to help you relax, reduce stress levels, and get a better night's sleep. Its plush microfiber cover keeps you snug while the blanket's quilted channels evenly distribute the glass beads across the entire blanket. Use coupon "NY20" to get this deal.

Weighted blankets: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

Weighted blanket deals have started at Wayfair. The retailer is taking up to 50% off a wide range of weighted blankets for adults and kids. After discount, deals start from $30.

Costway Weighted Blanket: was $69 now $47 @ Walmart

The Costway Weighted Blanket has a detachable, soft crystal quilt cover, that feels great on your skin. It uses premium glass beads that are evenly distributed for an overall cozy feel. Meanwhile, the plush cover is removable for easy machine washing.

Casper Weighted Blanket (10 pounds): was $169 now $118 @ Casper

Inspired by performance outerwear, this weighted blanket hugs your body with breathable quilted channels to achieve maximum comfort. The soft cotton cover helps with air circulation, and there are three weight options to choose from: 10, 15, and 20 pounds. Certain colors start at just $118.