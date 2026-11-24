Black Friday charging station deals: Save up to 58% off on my favorites from Anker, Mophie, Lisen and more
Power up for less
My desk at work is always inundated with different charging stations that I use to recharge not only my phones, but also other gadgets like my laptop, smartwatches, cameras, and more. I’ve tested more than three dozen different chargers this year, and many of them are up to 50% off thanks to Black Friday deals going on right now from brands I've tested such as Anker, Mophie, Lisen, EcoFlow and Fanttik.
Whether you’re looking for a power bank that can charge power-hungry devices like a laptop or an $11 3-in-1 MagSafe charger that sits on your nightstand for all your favorite Apple gadgets, I’m sharing all of my favorite options that are on sale right now for Black Friday. Honestly, you should never pay full price for them.
Best charging station Black Friday deals: Quick links
- ESR 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station: was now $11 at Amazon
- Lisen Qi2.2 25W Wireless MagSafe Charger Pad: was $39 now $20 at Amazon
- Iniu 20,000 mAh Portable Charger: was now $28 at Amazon
- Ugreen MagFlow Wireless Charger: was now $28 at Amazon
- Ecoflow Rapid 45W Power Bank: was now $39 at Amazon
- Anker 100W GaN Universal Charger: was now $59 at Amazon
- Fanttik Beyond 10 Apex 1800A Jump Starter: was now $112 at Amazon
Best charging station Black Friday deals: Best deals
I always pack light no matter where I go and the ESR 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station folds flat, easily stuffing it into a back pocket. It's perfect for travel because I can quickly get it set up without effort, while offering simultaneous charging for my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. In my testing, it delivered reliable 15W Qi2 wireless speeds — boosting my iPhone by 20% in just 22 minutes alongside a watch and earbuds. Don't forget to use coupon code 9LI3Y806 at checkout to brings it total to $11.
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If you're looking for another space saving charger, but would prefer magnetic wireless charging, then the Lisen Qi2.2 25W MagSafe Charger is just for you. Why's that? For starters, I love that it delivers up to 25W of Qi2.2 power to compatible devices. That's up from the previous standard of 15W a couple of years ago. What makes this charging pad different is that it packs an active built-in cooling fan to keep temperatures down during fast charging sessions. You can get it for $20 using coupon code 0HFGHD19 at checkout.
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I've tested many of Inui's power banks and this 20,000 mAh portable charger offers big power in a small package. That's because it's carrying a massive 20,000 mAh battery that can easily recharge my iPhone almost four times over. Additionally, I love how it features 45W fast charging. And if that's not enough, the included USB-C cable doubles as a lanyards — so you're never without one!
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The Ugreen MagFlow Wireless Charger is another one of those charging stations I recommend if you happen to travel a lot. That's because its foldable design barely takes up any room in a bag and weighs just 3.88 ounces, while offering fast 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging to compatible iPhones and Androids.
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The last headache you need while traveling abroad is realizing your plugs aren't compatible with the outlets. That's why I'm recommending Anker's Universal Charger, which packs 100W of GaN power into a compact block with built-in U.S., U.K., and E.U. plugs. It features three USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a handy smart LCD display that shows real-time the charging speeds. It's all fashioned into a compact design that doesn't take up much room.
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I've been using the EcoFlow Rapid 45W Power Bank for months now and keep it in my Wandrd camera bag because it lets me deliver power to my camera, phone, LED lights, and more whenever I'm doing client work. This compact power bank doesn't just have a 10,000 mAh battery and 45W fast charging, it also features an integrated USB-C cable and fold out prongs so I don't need to worry about carrying additional gear just to use it.
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While there are plenty of chargers that can power laptops, not all of them can jump-start a car — and the Fanttik Beyond 10 Apex can do exactly that! I've tested it out, and it packs a 12,000mAh battery that's more than enough to charge my phones. Better yet, I've used its 1,800-amp car jump starter to bring my nearly two-decade-old Toyota Corolla back to life a couple of times already. Furthermore, it also acts as a tire inflator, which is why I keep it stored in my car just in case I break down on the road.
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John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.
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