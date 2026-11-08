‘The Institute’ season 2 review: Ben Barnes leads another chilling chapter in Stephen King’s twisted sci-fi thriller

Based on Stephen King’s 2019 novel of the same name, “The Institute” is a sci-fi thriller series that first premiered on MGM+ in July 2025. Starring Ben Barnes, Mary-Louise Parker and Joe Freeman, the adaptation quickly made an impression with audiences, recording one of the best premieres in the streamer’s history.

Now, the King adaptation is back, with the story continuing beyond the events of the original novel. As a fan of the first season and this genre in general, I have plenty of thoughts.

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'The Institute' season 2 Rating: 3.5/5

3.5/5 Verdict: “The Institute” season 2 is an entertaining and ambitious return, with Joe Freeman and Ben Barnes once again delivering strong performances. While it loses some of the first season’s spark, the fresh mysteries, tense moments and room to grow make it worth watching.

“The Institute” season 2 is an entertaining and ambitious return, with Joe Freeman and Ben Barnes once again delivering strong performances. While it loses some of the first season’s spark, the fresh mysteries, tense moments and room to grow make it worth watching. Where to watch: "The Institute" season 2 is streaming on MGM+

Season 2 picks up following Luke Ellis (Joe Freeman) and his friends’ escape from Dennison, as they set out to bring the Institute down for good. However, their freedom doesn’t mean they’re out of danger, with the organization already working to rebuild under the direction of a powerful new ally, tech billionaire Nolan Reeves (Alfie Allen). Meanwhile, Ms. Sigsby (Mary-Louise Parker) finds herself on the outside looking in and is determined to find a way back into the organization. With more secrets to uncover and new threats emerging, the fight against the Institute is far from over.

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I’ve watched the episodes ahead of their official release on MGM+ and I’m ready to share my honest thoughts on whether this Stephen King adaptation is worth your time. From its expanded storyline and returning characters to the new additions and twists, there’s plenty to get stuck into now that the first episode is streaming.

‘The Insitute’ season 2 is bigger and darker

(Image credit: Chris Reardon / MGM+)

Season 2 picks up almost immediately after the events of the first, with Luke and the others having escaped the Institute and desperately trying to put as much distance between themselves and the organization as possible. We initially find them fleeing on the back of a train before jumping forward four months, where the group is now hiding out in a disused construction site.

Tim (Ben Barnes) is still recovering from his bullet wound, but the experience has left him tougher and more guarded, particularly when it comes to keeping the children safe. Meanwhile, Luke’s precognition abilities are kicking into full swing, making him more determined than ever to track down a specific flash drive that could bring the organization down for good.

The series takes a little while to find its feet, but things start to pick up as the episodes progress. That slower approach does at least give the characters more room to breathe, with the story regularly switching between Luke and the other children and the powerful figures pulling the strings behind the Institute.

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(Image credit: Chris Reardon / MGM+)

One of the most interesting additions is Nolan Reeves (Alfie Allen), an eccentric European tech billionaire who financially backs the organization. He’s not quite as straightforward as he first appears, and his own ambitions add another layer of mystery to the season. It’s nice to see the show introduce someone who could potentially be just as dangerous as the people already running the operation.

Joe Freeman and Ben Barnes remain two of the season’s biggest strengths, delivering performances that capture very different sides of the fight against the Institute. Freeman brings plenty of determination to Luke’s search for justice, while Barnes does a good job showing how Tim’s experiences have changed him and how much he fears losing the people he’s trying to protect. Not everything works quite as well, however. The developing love triangle between Luke, Kalisha (Simone Miller) and Nicky (Fionn Laird) is one of the weaker additions, particularly because their strongest connections have always felt rooted in friendship. It comes across as a little forced and doesn’t feel especially necessary.

Unfortunately, season 2 has lost some of the initial spark that made its predecessor so compelling. The first season had such an intriguing central mystery and a claustrophobic atmosphere that made the Institute feel genuinely unsettling, and that’s something the follow-up doesn’t quite manage to recapture. There are still some tense episodes and interesting developments, but the story occasionally feels like it’s revisiting familiar ground, with certain plot points and structural choices feeling a little too similar to what we’ve already seen. Still, there’s enough here to keep fans invested, and the ending leaves the door open for another chapter.

Verdict: ‘The Institute’ season 2 takes some bold steps beyond the original story

(Image credit: Chris Reardon / MGM+)

One thing season 2 certainly has going for it is its ambition. The series feels noticeably bigger this time around, with more varied settings, additional characters and some larger action sequences that give the story a different sense of scale. Not all of it lands, though, and some questionable special effects take away from the impact of certain locations and bigger moments. Thankfully, the cast and the underlying story are strong enough to make up for some of those shortcomings, keeping things engaging even when the visuals don’t quite deliver.

With the first season having covered the entirety of Stephen King’s original novel, the decision to take the story in a new direction gives the writers much more creative freedom. I think that mostly works in its favor, even if the results are a little uneven at times. There’s still plenty left to explore within this world, and the second season leaves enough doors open to make me curious about what comes next. There’s enough here to make another visit to the Institute worthwhile.

"The Institute" season 2 is streaming on MGM+, with new episodes arriving every Sunday.

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