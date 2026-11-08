7 must-visit NFL stadiums for the ultimate game day experience

Enjoying an NFL stadium encompasses so much more than the action on the field. When you watch a game with 70,000 (give or take) other folks, there’s a communal aspect to the event, one that includes tradition, technology and, of course, plenty of food. And not every NFL stadium experience warrants equal billing. Some traditions just run deeper, events feel richer, food tastes better and memories last longer.

Scouring stadiums is part of my gig. From donning a hard hat and climbing into the petals that make up the Mercedes-Benz Stadium retractable roof to exploring the bowels of Lumen Field or wandering the tailgating lots of Arrowhead Stadium to exploring every inch of SoFi Stadium, I’ve toured dozens of stadiums. Sometimes I’m with architects as they explain how sketches turned to steel, or next to chefs as they craft the latest concourse-ready concoction (salivating as I prepare to sample the creation, of course) or ensuring I don’t get grass stains as turf managers explain the intricate care required to keep the field in pristine shape. So I explored NFL stadiums for you, selecting seven spots worth the trip to gain a full picture of all that the NFL has to offer.

Tim Newcomb Tim Newcomb has covered the world of sports and stadiums across the globe, from Olympics to Super Bowls and FIFA World Cups to Final Fours, all four major tennis tournaments, the World Series, the NHL Finals and more.

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City Chiefs

(Image credit: Jamie Squire/Getty)

Key Stats: Opened in 1972, Arrowhead Stadium hosts 76,000 fans. Known for its ocean of parking lots around the stadium—more than 19,000 parking spaces—the Truman Sports Complex turns into a tailgating mecca.

The Vibe: Clad in the red of the Chiefs, the Arrowhead Stadium fan knows their football and comes for a day of celebration that includes food, chants and raucous exuberance (a powerful 142.2-decibel crowd roar in the stadium’s history punctuates this) that just may feature two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes running the offense.

Tailgating: If you’re going to tailgate in one NFL Stadium across America, this is where to do it. Set up shop in your own parking spot or enter the Chiefs’ Tailgate District for food trucks, entertainment and experiences, all four hours before the game starts. Tailgating is a way of life, with recipes passed down through generations and fans setting up in the same stall for years.

Technology: You don’t go to Arrowhead for the glitz and glamor of technology (part of why the Chiefs actually plan to move away from the stadium), so take in a bit more of an old-school charm, although the venue features an HDR display Arrowvision board in the east end zone, while hundreds of Sony 4K displays pepper the venue. A continuous LED ribbon board encircles the seating bowl. Arrowhead features high-density Wi-Fi, 5G DAS, walk-through security, mobile ticketing and, for the players, an underground field heating system.

The Food: Obviously K.C. features barbecue . And plenty of it. Find your favorite, whether the popular Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que or the Smoak BBQ for the brand-new pork belly bomb with cream, Boursin, parmesan, sour cream-and-onion chips, candied thick-cut bacon and red pepper jelly.

Insider Moves: Register with the team as a designated driver and receive a free water or soda.

The Must-Experience Moment: Have we mentioned the tailgating? Taking in the Chiefs Hall of Fame is a must-see attraction for fans but exploring tailgating before kickoff reigns king.

The Bottom Line: Experience the Midwest hospitality in a sea of red by eating your way through the day, from well before the game to during it while experiencing a classic football experience inside the Arrowhead Stadium bowl.

Lambeau Field – Green Bay Packers

(Image credit: Kirby Lee/Getty)

Key Stats: Opened in 1957, Lambeau Field and its 81,000 seats is the second oldest stadium in the NFL.

The Vibe: No other NFL venue says community like Lambeau. Tucked into the fabric of Green Bay and its neighborhoods, the team is as much a part of the local way of life as any professional sports team in the country as the only publicly owned professional team.

Tailgating: Yes, please do and try it out in the stadium parking lots, neighborhood lawns, church parking lots and nearly anywhere you can wedge a vehicle and a grill into the same spot.

Technology: You’re not here for the tech, but you’ll find it at the field level where the stadium became the first in the United States (in 2007) to use a hybrid natural grass and artificial turf concoction. There’s also an underfield heating system (installed in 1967 and updated since), the first in the NFL. While still highly traditional, Lambeau Field features ultra-high-definition LED boards in both end zones with integrated stats and replays and a wrap-around LED ribbon board. Fans can stay connected with high-density Wi-Fi and 5G DAS and enjoy digital ticketing, walk-through security and grab-and-go self-checkout.

(Image credit: Joe Robbins/Getty)

The Food: Maybe its cliché, but its cliché for a reason: Get the Johnsonville brat with the Sargento fried cheese curds. They’re a must and quintessential Green Bay. If you want to step it up, the “horse collar” makes a 10th anniversary return, a Johnsonville kielbasa sausage topped with beer cheese sauce, beer mustard and sauerkraut on a horseshoe Kaiser bun.

Insider Moves: First timers can find a stadium worker and get a first-game pin or button. Also, keep in mind most of the seats are traditional aluminum benches, so you can bring in your own cushion or rent a cushion and seatback for $10.

The Must-Experience Moment: Take in the neighborhood feel on the way into the stadium but also stop at Titletown on the way for live entertainment and activities. The must-stop moment comes inside the main stadium and the Packers Hall of Fame to view the team’s Lombardi Trophies. Of course, make sure to watch for a Lambeau Leap when a Packer scores a touchdown.

The Bottom Line: Buy a cheesehead and embrace the historic nature of Lambeau Field, taking in the community feel and history of the stadium and surrounding site while watching a game with a passionate fan base.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta Falcons

(Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty)

Key Stats: Opened in 2017 for 71,000 fans, a 16-story-tall window looks out from the stadium to downtown Atlanta.

The Vibe: Decidedly more urban and modern than the first two classics on the list, Mercedes-Benz Stadium also has a more social feel and not the intensity you may get from some NFL venues.

Tailgating: Atlanta features tailgating lots but also tailgating on grassy lawns in The Home Depot Backyard, a distinct differentiator for the venue.

(Image credit: Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty)

Technology: Take in the Halo Board inside the venue. At 58 feet tall and ringing the entire seating bowl, the 63,000 square feet of technology was a first of its kind in sports and rewrote the way teams presented the fan experience. Plus, the steel petals that form the roof make one of the most intriguing retractable roof designs in stadium history (although the roof typically remains closed for games). There’s also a 101-foot-tall “Mega Column” LED wrap and over 2,000 LED displays across the venue. The more than 4,000 miles of fiber optics include under-seat Wi-Fi and 5G with walk-through security and Just Walk Out tech on the concourse.

The Food: You can afford it! The leader in fan-friendly pricing, a hot dog is only $2, nachos $3, pizza $4 and a cheeseburger $5, to name a few. The $20 Board features chicken strips, fries, nachos, a hot dog, a slice of pizza, a soft pretzel, popcorn and a drink in one box. Of course, you can go bigger with some specialties, such as a Big Dave’s Cheesesteak with grilled ribeye (still only $11 without the onions and $12 with).

Insider Moves: It’s all about the fan-friendly food, where the soda purchase gets you a free refill throughout the game.

The Must-Experience Moment: Take in the falcon statue outside gate two on your way in and then make sure you participate in the call-back “Rise Up” chant as you’ll be prompted to throughout the game.

The Bottom Line: An urban, modern experience, Mercedes-Benz Stadium takes some of the best of what a stadium experience should be and mixes in social and technological aspects to create a fresh stadium feel.

Lumen Field – Seattle Seahawks

(Image credit: Steph Chambers/Getty)

Key Stats: Opened in 2002, the stadium seats 68,000 fans, including about 70% of them under a 760-foot-long metal roof that helps reverberate crowd noise back to the field.

The Vibe: The Seahawks get loud with their 12th Man moniker, fighting with Arrowhead Stadium for the title of loudest stadium in the NFL (in 2011 nearby University of Washington recorded seismic activity from the stadium during a playoff touchdown and their loudest decibel reading is 137.6).

Tailgating: Sadly, no, the dense urban location of Lumen Field eliminates tailgating from Seattle, so fans instead flock to nearby restaurants and bars or experience some of the street food on Occidental Avenue surrounding the venue.

Technology: Known for its ability to handle the crush of phone use, connectivity is typically impressive at Lumen Field as there’s enterprise-grade high-density Wi-Fi and 5G DAS. The stadium features numerous locations of Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and there’s even checkout-free pro shop outlets and Amazon One biometric scanners at stores and concessions. Both end zones feature Mitsubishi Electric diamond Vision HDR boards and express walk-through security.

The Food: Grab a Seattle Dog (they add cream cheese and grilled onions in the Emerald City) along Occidental Avenue on your way in or get one inside the stadium. This season try out the special menu created with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with jerk salmon nachos and jicama steak noodles.

Insider Moves: With no tailgating, Lumen Field allows fans to bring their own single-serve food items into the venue if in a clear bag.

The Must-Experience Moment: Hike to the top of the Hawk’s Nest for a unique look at Lumen Field and then turn around to see downtown Seattle (with views of Mount Rainier a bonus on a clear day). Oh, don’t miss the raising of the 12th Man Flag during pregame.

The Bottom Line: A distinctly Pacific Northwest experience with an extra dose of noise, Lumen Field ensures a sea of blue fans will yell their way through a game with much of the focus on the in-bowl experience.

U.S. Bank Stadium – Minnesota Vikings

(Image credit: Adam Bettcher/Getty)

Key Stats: Opened in 2016 for 66,000 fans, the fully enclosed stadium features a 240,000-square-foot ETFE transparent roof , the largest in the United States.

The Vibe: You best like purple, as Vikings fans fill U.S. Bank Stadium with a loud passion that proliferates purple throughout.

Tailgating: With a downtown stadium, tailgating has a limited footprint in Minneapolis, but the Vikings Village creates a fan festival atmosphere with food, entertainment and activations.

Technology: That ETFE transparent roof comes fritted to deflect heat and UV while letting natural light into the venue. LED video displays pop up in both end zones while a continuous LED ribbon board covers both the lower and upper seating bowl and hundreds of additional HD monitors fill the site. High-density enterprise Wi-Fi and 5G DAS help with connectivity, and the stadium features walk-through security.

(Image credit: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire/Getty)

The Food: The signature Skol Dog features bacon jam and purple potato chips, but there’s also those gooey cheese curds at Curds & Cakes. Another popular option is the raid burger, a double-bacon cheeseburger with buffalo cheese curds and an onion ring. Of course, there’s a chuleta kan kan pork chop available with pickled veggies, guacamole and tostones.

Insider Moves: Instead of going to the west gate like most fans, gain entry quicker at the north or south gates.

The Must-Experience Moment: Don’t miss the Skol Chant, always done before the start of the game and often revisited in the second half.

The Bottom Line: Experience a passionate fan base in the comfort of an indoor venue that still has a feel of being outside with the transparent roof. There’s plenty to do in and around the stadium to keep you entertained beyond the football on the field.

Highmark Stadium – Buffalo Bills

(Image credit: Kevin Sabitus/Getty)

Key Stats: It’s brand-new, opened in 2026 for 61,000 fans and with a cantilevered canopy that covers approximately 65% of all fans.

The Vibe: The hard-nosed culture of Buffalo Bills football comes to life in the outdoor venue. Even in the brand-new Highmark Stadium, the region embraces the elements and celebrates the industrious feel of western New York.

(Image credit: Kevin Sabitus/Getty)

Tailgating: Like much of Buffalo, tailgating comes with a layer of extra. The tailgating culture permeates the vibe of Buffalo and the table smashing—there’s even a smashed table highlighted inside the stadium—is now a staple of the experience and one of the top tailgating sites in the country, all led by the Bills Mafia. It’s no different with the move across the street.

Technology: The best technology comes in the form of fan comfort, with the new stadium now featuring infrared heating sent to most fans in the bowl, a first-of-its-kind snowmelt system on the roof and an underfield heating system. There’s Cisco Wi-Fi 7 and its 1,300 access points, along with hyper-directional DAS help with modern connectivity. And fans enjoy AiFi Tech’s cashier-free markets and walk-through security.

The Food: You’ve gotta get wings when in Buffalo, right? Check out the Highmark wings and Mumbo wings in the stadium but don’t look past the poutine and pierogies or the blue & red burger with Treasure Cave blue cheese, red onion and bacon jam. If you want another taste of Buafflo, go for the beef on weck with a Wegmans kimmelweck roll, top round, au jus, horseradish and dill pickle.

Insider Moves: If you own a Toyota, show your keys at the Toyota Fast Pass at gate two for quick entry.

The Must-Experience Moment: You must swing through the tailgate experience before the game, taking in the culture of Buffalo at every step. With a new venue, make sure you visit the “family circle” of bison outside the stadium and then head up to level three for views out to the surrounding area.

The Bottom Line: This is Buffalo, but with a bit more comfort. The new Highmark Stadium looked to preserve the feel of outdoor football in the elements for the players, but brought in some fan-friendly comforts—a canopy and heating, for example—for the fans while accentuating the Buffalo traditions of tailgating.

SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles Rams/Chargers

(Image credit: Scott Strazzante/Getty)

Key Stats: Opened in 2020 for 70,000 fans, the most expensive stadium ever built ($5.5 billion) sits 100 feet below ground due to its proximity to LAX and features 20 million holes in the aluminum panels that make up the stadium’s skin.

The Vibe: It’s a spectacle of immense proportions, from the expansive site to the architecture to the technology. SoFi Stadium is a venue unlike any other; while just doesn’t have the diehard football feel of some of the classic venues on the list (or not on this list, mind you, with apologies to Baltimore and Pittsburgh) that means it trends more corporate, befitting its status as a multi-time Super Bowl host.

Tailgating: It’s not a culture that permeates the venue, but it’s still available on site, although a fan zone filled with food trucks is more the feel at SoFi.

(Image credit: Harry How/Getty)

Technology: Yes. Plenty. The world’s first dual-sided video board, dubbed Oculus, is 120 yards long, 70,000 square feet in size and offers 4k resolution, remaking what’s possible with in-venue video. It’s a site unlike any other in sports. There’s also continuous LED ribbon boards wrapping multiple levels of the seating bowl, thousands of Sony 4K/IPTV displays in the concourses, In addition, there’s Wi-Fi 6 from Cisco with 2,500 access points (some under seats or in handrails), 5G DAS, walk-through security and plenty of touch-screen ordering kiosks and grab-and-go concessions.

The Food: We’ve got burritos aplenty, from chopped brisket to shrimp, but check out the Chile relleno burrito and the fish tacos. Of course, you can always go for the pastrami frites or the twinkie burger featuring a beef patty, American cheese and a Texas twinkie (a brisket-stuffed jalapeno).

Insider Moves: If your seat is high up, wander down to standing-room-only spaces to catch a new view of the game, hit the American Airlines Plaza button bar on level six for a free custom button and think about using the Uber Eats app to skip concession lines and pick up your food at a dedicated spot.

The Must-Experience Moment: Really, to take in all of what SoFi Stadium has to offer, wander the entire site both outside the venue and once inside, grasping the uniqueness of the architecture and the experience that goes beyond the football.

The Bottom Line: SoFi Stadium is about more than football. It’s about the experience across the grounds. For a completely different football gameday, check out SoFi Stadium.