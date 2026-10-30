Our top-rated Nespresso machine has dropped by 28%: Save $150 before Black Friday
Grab the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima before the rush
You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to find serious savings. We’ve been tracking sales for years at Tom’s Guide, and right now is a prime time to snag a deal before the rush.
Our top-rated Nespresso machine is down 28%, making it an exceptional buy today ahead of the Black Friday sales. That’s right, the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima is now $379 at Amazon — $150 off the regular price.
This extra-special discount is on my favorite colorway, the white model, but if you prefer the black version, you can still save 25%, as it’s discounted to $396 at Amazon.
The Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima is the top Nespresso machine we've tested, and it's now 28% off at Amazon before Black Friday. If you love to make a variety of drinks and enjoy the convenience of capsule coffee, this is the machine for you.
Why the Nespresso Vertuo Lattisima is a good buy
We tested a whole stack of the best coffee makers at Tom’s Guide, and in the Nespresso range, the Vertuo Lattissima is the overall winner. In fact, it earned our top rating: a shiny 5 stars. Here’s why our tester thought it deserved the top spot.
It's a great single-serve coffee maker
If you’re looking for a single-serve coffee maker, you’ll struggle to do better than the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima. It has a clean design, is easy to use and clean, and delivers fantastic milk steaming. If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, it has an adjustable stand for different drinks and a huge range of drinks to choose from.
It's small but offers a wide range of drinks
Our reviewer described the compact machine as a real powerhouse. At only 6.5 inches wide, she said it gives you a full range of drink options without needing a barista-level machine. It’s a great option if you have a small kitchen and limited countertop space.
Although it's small, it holds 57 fl oz of water, so you can get through a few coffees before it needs refilling. You can choose a 5, 8 or 12 fl oz coffee, as well as single and double espressos — either brewed hot or over ice.
The design includes a removable milk container that slots easily into the front unit to make all-in-one cappuccinos or latte macchiatos. Our reviewer also made a babycino, so your drinks don’t all have to be espresso-based.
The milk frother is exceptional
Apart from being easy to fit, our tester loved the milk frother. You can choose from three settings. Cappuccino brews your milk over your freshly brewed coffee; latte macchiato pours milk first, then coffee (our tester added that the multi-layered look looks great in a clear coffee glass). You also get a milk foam button, which makes a serving of steamed milk for a chai latte or babycino.
To make it easy to use, you can angle the milk spout into your cup and adjust the stand for different cup sizes.
Whether you’re buying a single-serve coffee maker for yourself or as a gift, the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima is priced well right now and worth grabbing ahead of the Black Friday rush.
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Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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