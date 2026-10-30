Our top-rated Nespresso machine has dropped by 28%: Save $150 before Black Friday

You don’t have to wait for Black Friday to find serious savings. We’ve been tracking sales for years at Tom’s Guide, and right now is a prime time to snag a deal before the rush.

Our top-rated Nespresso machine is down 28%, making it an exceptional buy today ahead of the Black Friday sales. That’s right, the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima is now $379 at Amazon — $150 off the regular price.

This extra-special discount is on my favorite colorway, the white model, but if you prefer the black version, you can still save 25%, as it’s discounted to $396 at Amazon.

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima, white: was $529 now $379 at Amazon The Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima is the top Nespresso machine we've tested, and it's now 28% off at Amazon before Black Friday. If you love to make a variety of drinks and enjoy the convenience of capsule coffee, this is the machine for you.

Why the Nespresso Vertuo Lattisima is a good buy

We tested a whole stack of the best coffee makers at Tom’s Guide, and in the Nespresso range, the Vertuo Lattissima is the overall winner. In fact, it earned our top rating: a shiny 5 stars. Here’s why our tester thought it deserved the top spot.

It's a great single-serve coffee maker

(Image credit: Future / Millie Fender)

If you’re looking for a single-serve coffee maker, you’ll struggle to do better than the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima. It has a clean design, is easy to use and clean, and delivers fantastic milk steaming. If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, it has an adjustable stand for different drinks and a huge range of drinks to choose from.

It's small but offers a wide range of drinks

Our reviewer described the compact machine as a real powerhouse. At only 6.5 inches wide, she said it gives you a full range of drink options without needing a barista-level machine. It’s a great option if you have a small kitchen and limited countertop space.

Although it's small, it holds 57 fl oz of water, so you can get through a few coffees before it needs refilling. You can choose a 5, 8 or 12 fl oz coffee, as well as single and double espressos — either brewed hot or over ice.

The design includes a removable milk container that slots easily into the front unit to make all-in-one cappuccinos or latte macchiatos. Our reviewer also made a babycino, so your drinks don’t all have to be espresso-based.

The milk frother is exceptional

(Image credit: Future / Millie Fender)

Apart from being easy to fit, our tester loved the milk frother. You can choose from three settings. Cappuccino brews your milk over your freshly brewed coffee; latte macchiato pours milk first, then coffee (our tester added that the multi-layered look looks great in a clear coffee glass). You also get a milk foam button, which makes a serving of steamed milk for a chai latte or babycino.

To make it easy to use, you can angle the milk spout into your cup and adjust the stand for different cup sizes.

Whether you’re buying a single-serve coffee maker for yourself or as a gift, the Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima is priced well right now and worth grabbing ahead of the Black Friday rush.