The best REI fall deals start at $39 — here are 19 editor-approved finds
Gear up for fall without blowing your budget
Fall is the perfect season for adventure — and if you have any excursions topping your agenda, upgrading your outdoor gear and apparel is a must! Luckily, REI is hosting a huge fall sale on everything from Patagonia fleeces and Arc'teryx beanies to YETI mugs and Vuori sweatshirts.
For instance, the popular Patagonia Houdini Jacket is down to just $82 and is the perfect layer for fall adventures. You can also grab the Vuori Alpine Jacket, which is currently 50% off. Plus, there's plenty more deals on fall essentials and high-quality gear starting at $39.
Below, I've rounded up my favorite REI styles. Keep scrolling to check out the deals that are actually worth shopping for fall.
Quick Links
- shop REI's fall sale
- Patagonia: apparel/accessories from $15
- Camping gear: up to 30% off
- Vuori: up to 40% off
- Arc'teryx: apparel from $24
- Columbia: apparel from $14
- Marmot: apparel from $15
- The North Face: apparel from $16
- YETI: water bottles from $17
- Patagonia Houdini Jacket (Men's): was $109 now $82
- Vuori Alpine Jacket (Women's): was $188 now $93
- Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody (Men's): was $300 now $199
Editor's Choice
YETI sale: deals from $17 @ REI
From water bottlers to travel mugs, REI has YETI accessories on sale from $17. It's a small sale, but it covers most of the basics and also includes a discount on the YETI tote bag.
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Camping deals: up to 30% off @ REI
Do you have some hiking or camping trips coming up on the agenda? Well, we have some exciting news for you! REI is slashing the price of everything you could possibly need for your adventures, including tents, backpacks, sleeping bags and much more.
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A cozy, cuffed beanie never goes out of style, and with temperatures dropping, this blue staple is ready to keep you warm and fashionable, all fall and winter long.
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Lightweight and compact enough to stuff into a back pocket, yet warm and weather-resistant enough to keep you dry and comfy in moderate rain and chilliness, the Patagonia Houdini really lives up to its magical name.
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This lightweight puffer blends recycled down with synthetic insulation for maximum warmth and weather resistance in a tidy, easy-to-stow package. Zonal sheet insulation and a water-repellant finish round out the feature set.
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This deal is on the men’s Arc’teryx Atom Insulated Hoody, which is available in four different colors that are now on sale. Lightweight and weather-resistant, warm yet breathable, this high-tech piece of gorpware is fully worth the hype.
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Men's REI Deals
If you're a big Arc'teryx fan (who isn't?) then you'll want to grab this t-shirt. It has the Arc'teryx logo front and center and is made of comfortable, breathable cotton jersey fabric.
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Summer may be long gone, but Patagonia's Baggie shorts are suitable for both inside and out of the water. And as the brand clears out its end-of-season styles, you can get these shorts for as low as $54.
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This is such a classic versatile hoody, I can't quite believe it's discounted in three colors. This is the kind of sweater that never goes out of style. This hoody is made from 30 plastic bottles, so you know you're wearing something that is benefitting the planet.
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The Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip is nothing short of pure magic. This back-pocket-packable pull-over weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards, yet offers seriously solid protection from the rain, wind and chill.
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The Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody is completely windproof and finished with DWR, making it a versatile outer layer for those nippy wintry hikes. There's even a capped hood for keeping your face dry. There are currently six colors discounted at varying price points.
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This is the same as the deal listed above, except it's the men's version. It's available in nearly every single size in three different colors, so you'll be able to find your perfect fit.
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Women's REI Deals
I have my eye on this Vuori crew top that's made with a high-performance stretch fabric that wicks moisture, dries fast and blocks the sun's harmful rays. It's perfect for workouts, running errands or just hanging out around the house.
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Although they look like sweatpants, the Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Pants are ideal for hikes and outdoor activities. As they're wide-legged, they're super comfortable, and are even water-repellant. They're on sale in two different colors.
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The North Face's Yumiori fleece is a perfect hiking-slash-everyday fleece. Smartphones fit snugly into the chest pocket, one zipper even doubles as a hair tie, and it's finished with durable water repellent.
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Nothing says fall apparel like a lightweight pullover. The sweatshirt is made with Regenerative Organic Certified cotton and recycled polyester fleece and spandex, with front pockets and rib-knit cuffs. It's perfect for throwing over a tee or wearing under a jacket.
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This cute and cozy jacket is 51% off and the perfect layer for fall. Crafted from 100% recycled fleece, the jacket has an oversize fit and zip hand pockets.
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This stylish long sleeve shirt is made with a soft, warm and breathable merino wool blend and it has a streamlined fit which layers easily. Its seams are also minimized to reduce irritation. It's the perfect shirt to help you move comfortably on hikes, runs and treks.
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The Patagonia R1 Pullover is a midlayer, meaning it's intended to be worn between a thermal base layer and an outer waterproof or windproof jacket like the Patagonia Houdini.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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