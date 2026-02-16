<a id="elk-72a70744-d498-439c-be6d-3bdb6acebcdf"></a><h2 id="that-s-a-big-spike-2">That's a big spike!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="38e5336c-e98f-41e1-839d-291aa74a389e"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2205px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:35.96%;"><img id="iMjfcV7F3fjmpXGjZnaq5V" name="Down detector" alt="Down detector" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/iMjfcV7F3fjmpXGjZnaq5V.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2205" height="793" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Down detector)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="d1d18b1e-cdfe-443f-a796-45fa4b2505c9">Users are reporting either just seeing the loading logo screen or an empty X feed. From seeing that Down Detector is up, at least we know it's not a Cloudflare issue &mdash; this is X/Twitter.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>