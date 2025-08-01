Age verification comes to X – and you might not be able to verify at all

Following the introduction of the Online Safety Act, Britons are finding that a number of websites and apps are asking them to verify their age.

X is one of those sites, and along with Reddit, Spotify, and even Wikipedia, it is requiring users to submit proof of age in order to see certain content – but age verification on X is complex to say the least.

Demand for the best VPNs has skyrocketed in the UK, with major providers seeing huge spikes in sign ups. Brits are searching for ways to bypass age verification checks in response to their perceived cybersecurity risks, and many are trying to get around age verification on X due to how confusing the system is.

Many users are reporting they can't verify their age at all, and others are reporting that only X Premium subscribers can verify their age. Below, we lay out everything you need to know.

NordVPN: Our #1 VPN overall

We've tested dozens of VPNs, and we consider NordVPN the best for most people. This is because it boasts super fast speeds, has top-tier privacy and security, and has great unblocking power. Tom's Guide readers can get a 2-year deal for £2.31 / $2.91 per month (£64.56 / $81.36 up front pre-tax). This exclusive deal comes with an extra 4 months of protection and Amazon gift cards worth up to $50 with NordVPN Plus and higher plans. All plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What age checks does X have in place?

As it stands, X users in the UK that have not verified their age will either not see content deemed 18+ on their timeline, or will see a message that reads: "Due to local laws, we are temporarily restricting access to this content until X estimates your age."

(Image credit: Future)

X's Age Assurance policy lists the ways in which age verification can take place. One method is using "highly reliable signals" such as:

Self-attested age: If a user previously indicated that they are under 18

ID verification: previously completed X’s ID verification process

Legacy verified public figures: some users are verified through this process

Account creation date: Needing to be 2012 or earlier

Grey badged accounts: This indicates a government or multilateral organization official

Gold badged accounts: verified official organization accounts

X verifies users automatically using these signals, and no further action is required. Additional steps that don't require user action are email address and network-based connections.

Not every X user can be automatically verified in this way. X offers two methods for user-involved verification:

Facial age estimation: X's AI systems estimate age based on a live selfie

ID verification: Users can submit government-issued ID which X's AI systems use to estimate age

(Image credit: Jajah-sireenut / Getty Images)

X states "these measures should be made available in the following weeks," so it isn't clear whether this can currently be done.

There is also a suggestion that user-involved age verification can only be accessed by subscribing to X Premium.

X's ID Verification policy states "ID Verification is available globally for X Premium" and doesn't make reference to age verification for non-subscribing users.

Despite this, some users on Reddit are saying that two types of ID are required, even after purchasing X Premium. Another user reported that the ID verification systems are "offline."

A Reddit user in Spain said even after verifying their ID and subscribing to X Premium, they are still receiving the "due to local laws" message.

This implies that, at the time of writing, anyone who fails the "highly reliable signals" part of X age verification is unable to verify their age at all.

Image: Reddit users share their experiences of X's age verification systems (Image credit: Future)

If it is true that X users on a free plan are physically unable to verify their age without subscribing to X Premium, this is worrying.

A two-tier system is being created where content is censored to those who can't or won't pay. This can be seen as internet censorship and corporate greed.

Concerns over privacy and security

Even if an X user can verify their age, it's still a potential privacy risk. The data being handed over is highly sensitive and consequences could be catastrophic if there was a data breach.

People see it as an attack on privacy and there are strong opinions on either side of the debate.

X says it uses Au10ticx, Persona, and Stripe for ID verification, with Stripe being used for creators in the US.

Questions are being asked about how any data submitted is stored – and how securely.

X says "we collect an image of the ID and the selfie, which include face data and data extracted from the ID."

It says it "prioritizes your privacy" and adds that "third-party providers will also be bound by strict data protection standards."

In its age verification policy it says "Au10tix and Persona delete images of the IDs, selfies and data extracted from the ID after 30 days. This helps X provide you an opportunity to appeal a verification decision and for X to review your appeal."

However it says "Stripe will retain the data as long as the user remains a creator."

How Brits are getting around X's age checks

As mentioned, demand for VPNs in the UK has soared. Users believe connecting to a server in another country can help them avoid age verification checks.

OFCOM has discouraged the use of VPNs to bypass checks This increased attention on VPNs has led some to ask whether the UK government will ban VPNs.

In the case of X, user reports suggest that VPNs alone can't unblock content on the app. There is an option within X's settings to change your location and if this is set to the UK, content will be blocked regardless of whether you use a VPN or not.

Originally, it appeared as though changing this location was enough to avoid the checks and unblock content – but this no longer seems to be the case.

Experiences vary, but users who have had success in avoiding age checks and unblocking content report having to change their in-app location and use a VPN at the same time.